Breeding rams sold to £230 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 1,864 head last Wednesday night saw a very sharp trade for store lambs and breeding sheep with store lambs selling to £69.00.

Fat ewes were also very dear, fat lambs remained steady selling to £76.00.

Ewe lambs sold to £110, breeding ewes to £138 and breeding rams sold to £230.

LEADING PRICES

FAT EWES

P J Dougan, Coleraine, 27kgs £76.00. John McFerran, Dunloy, 28kgs £74.50. Mervyn Orr, Ballintoy, 27kgs £72.50. A Hanna, Armoy 27kgs £72.50. Pat Mcneill, Cushendun, 25kgs £72.00. Robert Wylie, Clough, 27kgs £72.00. T McGarry, Armoy, 23kgs £72.50. Jas McCouaig, Ballycastle, 23kgs £71.50. B and A Dowey, Stranocum, 24kgs £71.00. V McHenry, Torr, 23kgs £71.00. John Crawford, Glarryford, 25kgs £71.00.

STORE LAMBS

Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 10 Texel, £69.50. Des McMullan, Glenariffe, 24 crossbreds £69.00. Dan McAlister, Glenann, 25 Suffolk, £68.50. Harry McKiernan, Ballycastle, 10 Suffolk, £68.50. D McMullan, Glenariffe, 24 Mules, £68.20. Ger McCarry, Ballyvoy, 47 Suffolk, £68.00. P McNeill, Cushendun, 22 Texel, £67.20. Sandy O’Neill, Glenarm, 16 Suffolk, £66.50. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 27 Texel, £67.00. Chas McCormick, Armoy, 25 Texel, £66.00. S White, Cloughmills, 20 Texel, £65.00. John Holmes, Armoy, 43 Dorsets, £60.50. John Devlin, Armoy, 51 crossbreds £55.50. Adam Hunter, Broughshane, 10 Suffolk, £68.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 46 Blackface £43.00.

EWE LAMBS

B Mullan, Ballymoney, 10 Mules, £110, 10, £104, 10, £93.00. R Nelson, Glenarm, 10 Mules, £93.00, 11, £90.00. W and J O’Kane, Carnlough, 12 Mules, £86.00, 12, £81.00, 12, £80.00. A E Devlin, Limavady, 9 Texel, £79.00.

HOGGETS/RAMS

Drew Aiken, Coleraine, 4 Mules, £127.00. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 4 Mules, £106.00. John Thompson, Bushmills, 5 Texel, £138.00, £, £110.00, 4, £100.00. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Texel rams, 1, £200, 1, £160, 1, £110, 1, £110. K Convery, Draperstown, 1 Chev, £230.00, 1, £220.00.

John McLaughlin, Bushmills, 2 Texel, £86.00. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 13 crossbreds £76.50. John O’Loan, Martinstown, 11 Chev, £74.00. Stephen McDonnell, Cushendall, 3 crossbreds £73.50. Liam Devlin, Armoy, 42 crossbreds £61.00. Ballylurgan Farms, Randalstown, 2 Hamp, £69.00. Ian Montgomery, Ballymena, 8 Suffolk, £74.00. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 1 crossbreds £62.00. Bernard O’Kane, Ballymena, 8 crossbreds £68.50. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 7 crossbreds £62.00. S and S McKeegan, Cushendall, 11 Blackface £63.50. Archie McMullan, Loughguile, 77, Blackface, £49.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

All types of sheep sold.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.