Breeding ring doubles sell to £295 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1450 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, January 29 returned a firmer trade for fat lambs, stores and cull ewes.

Breeding sheep continued to sell in a very strong demand.

An entry of 1020 hoggets returned a stronger demand.

Good quality heavy hoggets selling from £97 to £104 each with top quality pens from 390p to 416p per kilo for 24.5 kilos at £102 each followed by 405p per kilo for 24.3 kilos at £98.50 each.

The entire entry of 540 heavy hoggets averaged 26.5 kilos at £100.50 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 400p to 451p per kilo for 20.5 kilos at £92.50 each followed by 445p per kilo for 22 kilos at £98 each.

Good quality stores sold from 400p to 457p per kilo for 14 kilos at £64 each followed by 454p per kilo for 16.4 kilos at £74.50 each.

Heavier stores sold to 440p per kilo for 18.3 kilos at £80.50 each.

The 200 cull ewes sold to a top of £135 each with all good quality ewes from £85 to £128 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold to £295, £278 and £260 each with several more from £200 to £250 each.

Singles sold to £192, £190 and £180 each.

Several more outfits from £140 to £172 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Markethill farmer: 24.5k £102 416p; Poyntzpass seller: 24.3k £98.50 405p; Glenanne farmer: 24k £97 404p; Aghalee producer: 25k £100 400p; Tandragee producer: 24.3k £96 397p; Poyntzpass farmer: 24k £95 396p; Armagh seller: 26.1k £103 395p; Collone seller: 25.5k £100.50 394p and Dungannon producer: 26k £102 392p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Magheralin producer: 20.5k £92.50 451p; Magheralin producer: 22k £98 445p; Poyntzpass farmer: 20.3k £87.50 431p; Armagh farmer: 20k £86 430p; Richhill seller: 21.8k £92 422p and Tandragee farmer: 20k £84 420p.

STORES

Dungannon seller: 14k £64 457p; Dungannon producer: 16.4k £74.50 454p; Armagh seller: 17.3k £78.50 454p; Newtownhamilton seller: 15k £68 453p; Dungannon producer: 17.7k £78.50 444p; Newry farmer: 17.5k £77 440p; Armagh producer: 18.3k £80.50 440p; Lislea farmer: 18k £79 439p; Newry seller: 17.3k £75 434p and Markethill farmer: 18.7k £81 433p.