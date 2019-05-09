Breeding sheep sell to £212 at Armoy Mart

A smaller turnout of 386 head last Wednesday night saw a drop in hogget prices.

Fat lambs and fat ewes remained steady, breeding sheep saw a sharp trade with stock selling to £212, spring lambs sold to £105 and fat ewes to £99.

FAT LAMBS

Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £105. R and T Christie, Cloughmills, 24kgs, £103. A and S P McCarry, Loughguile, 23kgs, £102. J Robinson, Dunloy, 23kgs, £102. Mark Robinson, Ballymoney, 22kgs, £98.00. B and A Dowey, Stranocum, 21kgs, £97.00. John Alcorn, Coleraine, 20kgs, £94.00. E Jamison, Coleraine, 20kgs, £90.00.

FAT EWES

H Chambers, Bushmills, Suffolk, £99.00. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, Texel, £95.00. Jas McCouaig, Ballycastle, Texel, £94.00. Robert Wylie, Clough, Suffolk, £92.00. Dan McCouaig, Ballyvoy, Texel, £93.00. Phil McAllister, Bushmills, crossbreds £90.00. John McGill, Ballycastle, Texel, £88.00. Mark Robinson, Ballymoney, Texel, £86.00. A Smyth, Moyarget, Texel, £85.00. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Suffolk, £85.00. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, Border Leicesters, £80.00.

EWES & LAMBS

S McAllister, Ballyvoy, 3 ewes, 6 lambs, £212. Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, 3 hoggets, 3 lambs, £169, 4 hoggets, 4 lambs, £168, 4 hoggets, 4 lambs £161. Derek Moon, Ringsend, 3 ewes, 6 lambs, £120. Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes, 2 lambs £130.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.