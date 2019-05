Breeding sheep sell to a top price of £190 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 477 sheep on Wednesday night (May 1) met with a fine trade.

Spring lambs sold to £109.00, fat hoggets sold to £111.00, fat ewes sold to £94.00 and breeding sheep saw a fantastic trade with a top price of £190.

SPRING LAMBS

J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 25kgs, £109.00. John Maxwell, Upperlands, 20kgs, £95.00. Robert Wylie, Clough, 25kgs, £103.00. D O’Connell, Ballymoney, 21kgs, £88.00. David O’Neill, Dervock, 20kgs, £87.00. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 21kgs, £99.00.

FAT HOGGETS

John McNeice, Ballymoney, 30kgs, £111.00. Geo Steele, Bushmills, 28kgs, £106.50. Pat McGuckian, Cloughmills, 30kgs, £108.00. John McKenna, Ballymoney, 30kgs, £100.00. Eamon McKeegan, Cushendall, 26kgs, £106.00. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £92.00. John McAllister, 25kgs, £95.00. Caolan McCaughan, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £95.00. K Lavery, Randalstown, 23kgs, £93.00. John Maxwell, Upperlands, 19kgs, £84.00. John McNeice, Ballymoney, 30kgs, £94.00. Charles McAlister, Cushendall, 30kgs, £94.00.

FAT EWES

Pat McGuckian, Dunloy, Texels, £94.00. Tom McCracken, Mosside, Suffolk, £92.50. M Simpson, Bushmills, Texel, £92.00. John Crawford, Glarryford, Texel, £91.50. W Knowles, Cloughmills, Suffolk, £90.00. A Smyth, Ballymoney, Texel, £90.00. Damien McBride, Armoy, Texel, £87.00. Pat McBride, Ballyvoy, crossbreds £83.00. John Todd, Ballycastle, crossbreds £82.00.

BREEDING SHEEP (56)

Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, 3 hoggets, 3 lambs, £190.00, 2 hoggets, 2 lambs £188.00, 5 hoggets, 5 lambs £178.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.