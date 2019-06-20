Breeding sheep selling to £172 at Armoy Mart

Fat lambs sold to a top price of £97.00 in a good sharp trade.

Fat ewes sold to £118.00 and breeding sheep to £172.00.

LEADING PRICES: P J Dougan, Coleraine, 24kgs, £97.00. Jas Anderson, Bushmills, 23kgs, £95.00. N Jamison, Knockahollet, 24kgs, £94.00. F Daly, Cushendall, 23kgs, £93.50. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £91.50. Darren Smyth, Bushmills, 24kgs, £91.50. S J Glenn, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £90.50. Victor Turtle, Ahoghill, 23kgs, £90.50. D Kerr, Bushmills, 23kgs, £90.50. Paul McToal, Armoy, 22kgs, £88.00. W Elliott, Moyarget, 25kgs, £91.50. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 21kgs, £98.50. Alistair Gillan, Armoy, 21kgs, £87.50. D Marshall, Clough, 21kgs, £87.50. Richard Kane, 19kgs, £79.50. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 20kgs, £85.00.

FAT EWES: Jas Anderson, Bushmills, Charollais, £118.00. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Texel, £91.00. Eamon McCarry, Loughguile, Texel, £90.00. F Daly, Cushendall, Suffolk, £89.00. D Marshall, Clough, crossbreds £75.00.

Ewes with lambs at foot, sold to £172.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneeers: Daniel McAlister and Son.