Breeding sheep selling to £202 at Armoy Mart

Silage weather and the Balmoral Show kept sheep numbers down with only 386 head on offer.

Spring lambs sold to £95.00, fat ewes were a great trade selling to a top price of £105 and breeding sheep sold to £202.

LEADING PRICES

SPRING LAMBS

T and N McCracken, Mosside, 23kgs, £94.50. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, 26kgs, £95.00. William Nutt, Bushmills, 24kgs, 393.00. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, 23kgs, £93.00. Ian McClelland, Coleraine, 22kgs, 389.00. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, 22kgs, £90.00. S McGarry, Loughguile, 26kgs, 390.00. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 20kgs, 382.00.

HOGGETS

John Kinney, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £84.00. J and D McAlonan, Armoy, 26kgs, £85.00.

FAT EWES

John McGill, Ballycastle, Texels, £105.00. A Wallace, Coleraine, Texels, £93.00. Donal Kane, Cushendall, crossbreds £91.50. B McVicker, Bushmills, Suffolks, £92.00. Donal Gillan, Ballymoney, Texels, £91.50. B McAuley, Bushmills, crossbreds £86.00. Dominic O’Connell, Ballymoney, crossbreds £85.00. Brendan Hughes, Martinstown, Texels, £82.00. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Texels, £82.50. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, Cheviot, £75.50. Jas McAuley, Glendun, EasyCare, £82.50. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Texel, £87.50.

EWES & LAMBS

D Mathews, Ballycastle, 2 ewes, 4 lambs, £202.00, 3 ewes, 4 lambs, £195.00, 1 ewe, 2 lambs, £186.00.

Sale every Wednesday at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.