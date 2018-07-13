Bright and sunny start for cattle classes

Lurgan Show 2018 had a bright sunny start and the Dexter classes followed promptly after the Irish Moiled.

There was an excellent entry for the classes with 18 cattle catalogued.

Mathew Bloomer with Champion Northbrook Atlas

The second class after bull any age was cow any age and there were so many animals crowded into the small ring that the adjacent ring had to be incorporated so that the judge could see them walking.

The judge Ms Tamzin Mogg from England was specific with her judging and very helpful with her summing up.

The heifer class had a very wide age range and therefore a wide variety of animal, making the judging a difficult task.

However the calf under one year was an easier task.

Once all the judging was completed Ms Tamzin Mogg went round all the Dexter cattle lines and chatted with the competitors giving some useful tips.

Results

Bull class - first Northbrook Atlas, Bloomer family, second Dunlarg, Bob N McIlrath

Cow any age - first Ballyhartfield Bliss J McCullough, second Saltaire Spectre, J McCullough, third Frith Hella, Bloomer family

Heifer any age - first Ballydavey Blossom, J McCullough, second Ballyloughan Jade, W Montgomery, third Northbrook Millicent, J McCullough.

Calf under one year - first Ballyloughan Kittiwake, W Montgomery, second Cadian All Star, Bloomer family, third Silverwood Zumba, Tannaghmore Farm

The champion was Northbrook Atlas

Reserve champion Ballyhartfield Bliss