Brisk demand for steers and bulls, prices topping at £815 at Lisnaskea Mart

A good selection on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, December 10 sold to a brisk demand steers and bulls sold to £815 for a 370kg Charolais (£220) and £815 for a 380kg Limousin (£214) with smaller ones selling to £545 for a 220kg Charolais (£248).

Weanling heifers sold to £835 for a 380kg Shorthorn (£220) with smaller ones to £640 for a 280kg Charolais (£228).

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

STORE BULLOCKS

Lisnaskea producer 510kg Charolais to £980 (£192) 380kg Charolais to £870 (£229) and 400kg Charolais to £850 (£212.50), Rosslea producer 460kg Simmental to £900 420kg Charolais to £890. Rosslea producer 430kg Limousin to £890, 470kg Belgian Blue. to £880, 470kg Belgian Blue. to £870, and 470kg Belgian Blue. to £840.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £815. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Limousin to £815,330kg Limousin to £795, 340kg Limousin to £790, and 310kg Limousin to £760. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £805, 380kg Charolais to £800 and 370kg Charolais to £790. Fivemiletown producer 370kg Charolais to £705 and 280kg Charolais to £745. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £800 and 300kg Charolais to £700. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £790, 290kg Charolais to £690, 280kg Charolais to £640 and 260kg Charolais to £625. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £760 and 320kg Charolais to £710. Magheraveely producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £585. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Her. to £530. Cornafanogue producer 260kg Charolais to £530. Derrylin producer 220kg Charolais to £545, 190kg Charolais to £475, and 220kg Limousin to £445. Enniskillen producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £470 and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £440.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Tempo producer 380kg Shorthorn to £835. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £785, 380kg Charolais to £710 and 310kg Charolais to £710. Magheraveely producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £765, 420kg Limousin to £700 and 390kg Limousin to £570. Garrison producer 410kg Charolais to £740, 320kg Charolais to £650, 310kg Charolais to £565 and 290kg Charolais to £520. Lisbellaw producer 350kg Charolais to £765, 310kg Belgian Blue. to £690, and 280kg Charolais to £575. Newtwonbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £740, 310kg Charolais to £670, and 300kg Charolais to £610. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Charolais to £720, 320kg Charolais to 3710, and 280kg Charolais to £640. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £680 and 310kg Charolais to £610. Cornafanogue producer 320kg Shorthorn to £535 and 300kg Shorthorn to £525. Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £495.

Sales as usual on Tuesday, December 17.

No sales on Tuesday, December 24th and Tuesday, December 31.

Sales resume on Tuesday, January 7.