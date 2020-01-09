Brisk trade at first Raphoe sale of 2020

There was a good entry of cattle for the first sale of 2020 at Raphoe Mart.

Trade has started off brisk with plenty of bidders around the ring looking to purchase stock. Farmers, agents and feedlot buyers were all in attendance.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1505/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €520 to €625 over.

Beef bullocks - €550 to €645 over.

Store bullocks - €380 to €630 over.

Beef heifers - €615 to €740 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €550 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1505 each.

Regular Sales:

Sheep Sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle Sale every Thursday at 11am.