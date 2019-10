Brisker trade for stock at Dungannon

A brisker trade for all classes of stock at Dungannon saw Steers sell to £1320 750kg Char (176.00). Heifers topped at £1115 610kg Char (183.00). Dropped Calves sold to £355 Lim Bull and Heifer Calves to £310 Lim. Weanlings cleared to £755 for a 340kg Char Steer (221.00). Heifers topped at £750 390kg Char (192.00).

STEERS (80)

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1320 750kg Char (176.00) presented by J B Hutchinson, £1180 620kg Char (190.00), £1150 595kg Char (193.00), £1115 560kg Char (199.00), £1065 545kg Char (195.00), £1000 480kg Char (208.00), £970 490kg Char (198.00), £970 495kg Lim (196.00), £945 480kg Lim (197.00); D Daly £1255 660kg Char (190.00), £1170 610kg Char (192.00); M Lynch £1140 585kg Char (195.00), £1130 585kg Char (193.00), £1120 535kg Char (209.00), £1085 520kg Char (209.00), £1075 500kg Char (215.00), £1060 530kg Char (200.00), £1050 475kg Char (221.00); B Hamill £1135 580kg Lim (196.00), £980 500kg Lim (196.00), £955 480kg Lim (199.00); B Hurson £1135 590kg Char (192.00); A Grimley £1100 525kg BB (210.00); E Scully £1030 525kg Char (196.00); P Loughran £1010 500kg Lim (202.00), £990 475kg Lim (208.00), £980 480kg Lim (204.00); L Donnelly £950 415kg Lim (229.00), £885 375kg Lim (236.00); G McStay £790 395kg SH (200.00), £760 385kg Char (197.00).

HEIFERS (60)

Heifer prices sold briskly to peak at £1115 for a 610kg Char (183.00) presented by F McKenna, £990 510kg Lim (194.00), £755 370kg Lim (204.00); K Hazelton £1020 525kg Lim (194.00); C Donnelly £995 480kg Lim (207.00), £920 475kg Char (194.00); R Watson £980 500kg Char (196.00); R Newport £970 495kg Char (196.00), £945 490kg Char (193.00); W Patterson £955 475kg Char (201.00), £920 470kg Char (196.00), £855 400kg Char (214.00), £845 410kg Char (206.00), £800 410kg Char (195.00), £760 385kg Char (197.00); J Holland £950 485kg Char (196.00), £870 440kg Lim (198.00); T Montgomery £905 455kg Char (199.00); P Loughran £900 465kg Lim (194.00), £875 455kg Sim (192.00); W Hall £900 455kg Char (198.00); J B Hutchinson £870 420kg Char (207.00).

DROPPED CALVES (110)

Dropped calf prices remain strong to peak at £355 for a Lim Bull presented by D & J Kane; R Fields £335 Sim Bull, £325 Sim Bull; J & G Faulkner £335 BB Bull; M Givan £330 Her Bull; M Sheridan £325 Char Bull, £320 Char Bull; J Eldon £320 x 2 BB Bulls; I Marshall £315 Her Bull, £250 Her Bull, £225 Her Bull; A Wilson £290 Her Bull; K Wilkinson £285 AA Bull, £275 Her Bull; T F Smyth £270 AA Bull; M Robinson £265 Lim Bull; N Willis £265 Lim Bull; Donmac Farms £265 BB Bull, £250 BB Bull, £240 BB Bull; P Lavery £250 BB Bull; N Willis £205 Lim Bull; Fr Bull calves sold from £52 to £142; Meanwhile Heifer Calves topped at £310 Lim presented by O Barker; M Givan £310 Her Hfr; M Sheridan £255 BRB Hfr; J Eldon £235 AA Hfr, £225 AA Hfr; S Donaghy £235 BB Hfr; Donmac Farms £230 AA Hfr; W Campbell £225 AA Hfr; I Marshall £225 Her Hfr, £210 Her Hfr; J Vance £220 BB Hfr.

WEANLINGS (70)

Weanling prices remain strong to peak at £755 340kg Char (221.00) presented by H Lyttle, £695 315kg Lim (221.00), £635 290kg Lim (220.00); N Patterson £745 320kg Lim (231.00); B O’Hara (740 305kg Char (243.00), £640 275kg Lim (231.00); J Dickson £710 305kg Sim (233.00); P Brady £705 320kg Sim (220.00); M Kyle £680 260kg Char (262.00), £670 300kg Char (220.00), £660 245kg Char (265.00); T Vance £660 295kg Sim (224.00); M Sherdian £585 220kg Char (265.00), £550 190kg Char (291.00); G Hill £560 x 3 185kg Chars (301.00); Meanwhile Weanling Heifers topped at £750 390kg Char (192.00) presented by T Lockhart; R J Dickson £650 300kg Char (216.00), £645 250kg Char (255.00), £630 280kg Char (226.00), £630 255kg Char (245.00), £615 270kg Char (226.00); M Kyle £600 230kg Char (258.00), £580 225kg Char (256.00), £575 225kg Char (253.00); N Patterson £590 290kg Lim (203.00).