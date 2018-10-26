Britains returns as Moira Model Show sponsor

Britains is delighted to announce its presence at Moira Farm & Construction Model Display Show in Lisburn, Northern Ireland on Friday, 26th and Saturday, 27th October 2018.

Britains farm toys is Europe’s oldest specialist in creating in scale farm models including tractors, implements, vehicles and accessories. With over 100 years in experience, Britains work closely with local and global licenses including JCB, John Deere, KEENAN, New Holland and Kane to ensure each detailed model matches the real-life vehicles.

The Moira Model Show is held annually at the end of October attracting visitors from all over Ireland and the UK, making it one of the largest diorama shows in the UK. Hosted by Moira Farm & Construction Model Club, the event was set up for model enthusiasts to run a show where they could create dioramas for the public to view while raising money for local charities including Air Ambulance, Northern Ireland which is the show’s chosen charity for 2018.

Throughout the show Britains will showcase its Christmas gifting collection featuring the JCB 419S Wheeled Loading Shovel and Valtra T254 Versu tractor which are tipped to be a hit for farming fanatics over Christmas 2018.

Fans will also be treated to a sneak peek of new releases launching in 2019 including a new Slurry Silver Tanker (Fieldside) from manufacturing firm NC Engineering and a very special limited-edition 50th anniversary model from Kane Trailers.

The event takes place from 4pm – 10pm on Friday, 26th October and 10am – 4pm on Saturday 27th October at Danescroft Equestrian Centre, Lisburn.

Britains Christmas Collection 2018:

JCB 419S Wheeled Loading Shovel - SRP £29.99

The JCB 419S is a versatile addition to any farm: designed to push, pull, shovel and lift, it’s the ideal partner for stacking bales, shifting aggregate, or towing trailer-loads of crops and animals. The Britains 1:32 model scales these assets down in superb plastic and die-cast metal detail with hydraulic pistons to raise and lower the front arms and to extend them to perform each task. The detachable bucket swaps in seconds for a set of silage forks included in the set. Suitable for 3 years +.

Massey Ferguson Tractor Playset - £29.99

Massey Ferguson 5612 tractor and accessories set, tractor with original decal detail, enclosed cab, front wheel steering, front hitch, rear 3-point hitch and rolling wheels with tyre tread detail. Bale lifter with two round bales with hitch to attach to the rear hitch. 2 black and white cows, 2 pigs, sheep and 2 chickens also included. Suitable for 3 years +.

JCB X SERIES - SRP: £27.99

Designed by operators for operators, JCB’s X SERIES was launched to rave reviews. Powerful and efficient, it sets new standards for precision and manoeuvrability. The cab and bucket swing around a full 360°, there’s excellent visibility from its glassy cab and masses of power on tap. The 1:32 replica, launched along side the real machine captures every detail from the boom and arm down to the bucket. Made of die cast metal and durable precision-moulded plastic. Suitable for 3 years +.

Kane Bale Trailer Playset - SRP: £27.99

Kane have established a reputation for hardwearing, versatile farm machinery, as this Kane Bale Trailer Playset from Britains demonstrates. At its heart is the hugely popular Kane Low Loader with its beaver tail design that raises and lowers to transport heavy plant vehicles. With a change of season on your farm, the low loader converts into a bale trailer, with the simple addition of two attachments fore and aft. Even the square bales are included in the set. Suitable for 3 years +.

Valtra T254 Versu - SRP: £21.99

Britains, is proud to add the Valtra licence to its line-up. The Finnish manufacturer is sure to attract a keen following, just like the full-size machines. With a sturdy AGCO engine for bulletproof reliability, packed with lots of innovative features, the T4’s cab is a great place to work. A 9” touchscreen puts Auto-Guide, U-pilot management and tractor control at the farmer’s fingertips. Suitable for 3 years +.

KEENAN MechFiber365 - SRP £21.99

The KEENAN MechFiber365 is a mixer wagon designed to prepare complex nutritious feeds, blending straw, pulps, cereal, grass and maize silage into a rich feed. Its large capacity hold lets you weigh, chop and mix the ingredients before feeding out. The 1:32 is constructed of die cast metal with plastic parts. It has the same solid, sturdy feel as the original, with a real paddle motion that rotates as you push it along. It rides on twin axels with detailed tyres and hitches to any Britains tractor, ready to make light work of the daily “grind”. Suitable for 3 years +.