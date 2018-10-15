British Blue bulls to 3,400gns at Dungannon

British Blue bulls sold to a top of 3,400gns at the Northern Ireland Club’s autumn show and sale, held at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie reported an 80% clearance, with four lots changing hands to level at £2,966 per head.

Jason and Ellie Edgar, Downpatrick, exhibited Ballyhossett Lancelot, supreme champion at the NI British Blue Club's show and sale in Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Sale leader was the December 2016 Chatham Lance, bred by Jack and Anne Morrison, and son David, from Armoy. Sired by the Bringlee Ecstasy son Kersey Geronimo ET, he is out of the home-bred Chatham Gem – one of 25 cows in the herd.

This bull is ranked in the breed’s top 1% for carcase profitability index +30, and pedigree breeding index +25. Buyer was pedigree herd owner Paul Elwood, Downpatrick, County Down.

Next best at 3,000gns was the Morrison family’s third placed Chatham Magnus. Born in January 2017, he is also by Kersey Geronimo ET, and is bred from the Lenborough Oliver daughter Chatham Bernie. This one is in the top 5% for CPI +23 and PBI+18, and was snapped up by Gail Ellis from St Ives, Cornwall.

Claiming the day’s supreme championship ribbons was the December 2016 Ballyhossett Lancelot bred by Jason and Jennifer Edgar, Downpatrick. Sired by Bringlee Ecstasy, he is out of the home-bred Ridge Dean Physical daughter Ballyhossett Halle ET. This one came under the hammer at 2,500gns, also selling for export to the Trencrom Herd owned by Gail Ellis.

Chatam Lance exhibited by David Morrison, Armoy, was sold for a top price of 3,400gns at the NI British Blue Club's show and sale, Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The reserve champion Greenfield Lancer sold at 2,400gns for Basil Dougherty from Kircubbin. This February 2016 entry was sired by Maldini Ten Hemelrijc, and is bred from the high ranking Greenfield Bramble. Buyer was Seamus Garrivan from Warrenpoint, County Down.

Auctioneer: Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.