British Blue bulls to 4,300gns

Trade reached a ceiling of 4,300gns at the NI British Blue Cattle Breeders’ Club’s spring show and sale, hosted by Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Sale leader was the November 2015 Chatham Klint consigned by the Morrison family – Jack, Anne and David, from Armoy, Co Antrim. Sired by the herd’s Scottish-bred stock bull Auchenlay Eli, he is out of the home-bred Paulern Verdi daughter Chatham Gwen. Buyer was Basil Dunne from Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh.

Reserve champion Chatham Lexie was bred by Jack and Ann Morrison from Armoy.

The pre-sale show was judged by Co Down beef producer Gareth Corrie. He awarded the championship ribbons to Bavan Lone Ranger ET, a January 2016 Bringlee Waldo son bred by Trevor Dodds from Mayobridge, Newry. This bull failed to meet his reserve and returned home unsold.

The Morrison family’s Chatham Lexie scooped the reserve championship and came under the hammer at 2,700gns. He is by the Twyning Ash Troy son Auchenlay Eli, and is out of the home-bred Chatham Freda. This one was snapped up by Graeme Johnston, Ballynahinch.

Kenneth Veitch, Lisbellaw, realised 1,250gns for the fourteen-month-old heifer Drumlone Mayfly. She is by the Baron du Bois Bauloye son Springbank Blackstar, and is out of a dam by Gitan du Pti’t Mayeur. Buyer was Shane McCullough from Crumlin.

Averages: 2 bulls £3,675