British Wool - Board Member Elections

Following British Wool’s call for nominations for Members of the Board in the Scottish Northern, Welsh Southern and English South Western Regions, Mr Donald Fraser has been returned unopposed as Board Member for the Scottish Northern Region.

An election will be held in the other two regions, and the names of the candidates nominated in those areas are as follows:

Welsh Southern Region:

DAVIES, John, Blaenglowon Fawr, Talgarreg, Llandysul, Ceredigion SA44 4EX

MORGAN, Hywel, Esgairllaethdy, Myddfai, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire SA20 0PJ

English South Western Region:

CROSS, Jessica, Primrose Farm, New Road, Upottery, Devon EX14 9QE

MARSHALL, Alan, School Lane Farm, Chilsworthy, Holsworthy, Devon EX22 7BQ

Voting papers will be sent to all registered producers in the above Regions on Thursday 17th January 2019, and they must be returned by 6pm on 7th February 2019.