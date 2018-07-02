British Wool launches new interactive website

British Wool has launched a new website, designed specifically to meet the needs of its farming community.

The new site includes an interactive depot network feature, allowing producers to quickly and easily locate their nearest depot, along with transport options for wool delivery. A range of information specifically designed for farmers is also featured, including best practice, advice, and access to the latest news, events and blogs.

Shearing training can also be booked online, receiving an exclusive 10% saving across the full course catalogue.

Graham Clark, Head of Marketing, commented: “Our new website is designed to provide easy access to a range of relevant information. We’re committed to continually improving our service to producers, and our depot network is an essential part of this, designed to provide producers with the convenience of dropping their wool locally, whilst minimising transport costs. The new search facility on the website makes it easy for producers to find their nearest and most cost effective options.”

The new format and design ensures all information is quick and easy to find, supported by a site-wide search facility. A dedicated section for consumers has also been launched, supporting British Wool’s new approach to marketing which aims to increase consumer demand for British wool.

The new website is available at www.britishwool.org.uk.