British Wool – stronger together at 65th annual conference

British Wool held its 65th annual conference last week at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford, providing an update on the benefits delivered by a refocused strategy.

British Wool is focusing on two key areas – increasing value per kilo and improving operational efficiency.

Some of the projects delivered so far include:

o A new tactical approach to structuring auctions, allowing trends and buying patterns to be analysed ahead of each sale. This has helped to support prices.

o A new office in Shanghai, China, which opened in October 2018, designed to support local marketing and allow British Wool to penetrate new markets.

o Ongoing marketing of British wool as a distinct quality fibre, explaining its unique features and benefits in a way that is relevant to each product range. This activity is delivered through retailers, consumer facing digital advertising channels, and at carefully selected consumer focused shows such as Grand Designs.

o Delivery of a c£600,000 labour cost saving during the 2017 season.

Joe Farren, CEO of British Wool (pictured), said: “We are committed to improving our service to producers, maximising cost effective opportunities for producers to deliver their wool to us. This year we opened new trial intermediate depots in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland and Penrith, Cumbria. We also re-located our Ashford depot to a more convenient location, and provided further storage space at Liskeard, offering local producers greater delivery flexibility

“Implementing a new strategy is always a long term plan, but we’ve gained some real traction this year and we’re looking forward to driving value for producers. ‘Stronger together’ is all about teamwork – the more producers who sign up to British Wool, the more efficient we can be, and the better returns we can deliver to everyone.”