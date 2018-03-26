Brownlow Radiators back Balmoral Show

Brownlow Radiators, radiator specialists based in Lurgan, have come on board as a new sponsor for the 2018 Balmoral Show.

They are sponsoring a diverse range of classes, including the Pairs Classes in the Sheep Section, the Beef Interbreed Stock Judging Competition and the Dairy Young Handler Competition.

Charlene McConaghy from Brownlow Radiators added: “As part of our 40th anniversary celebrations we are excited to be sponsoring for the first time at Balmoral Show this year.”

Vickie White, RUAS, commented: “We are delighted that Brownlow Radiators have made the decision to sponsor at this year’s Show, it is most fitting as both the Balmoral Show and Brownlow Radiators celebrate big anniversaries in 2018.”

The 150th Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 16th May until Saturday 19th May 2018.

For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook and Twitter.