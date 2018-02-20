Brushcutters/trimmers – what you need to know

Anyone employed in the agriculture, horticulture, landscaping and grounds maintenance industry who currently operates, or will be required to operate, a brushcutter/trimmer will need to be competent in its use.

Brushcutters/trimmers are capable of operating in difficult, rugged and uneven terrains and situations. However, they have the potential to be very dangerous machines. All operators must be aware of what a brushcutter does and how it works, the need for correct protective clothing, correct maintenance and the observance of safe operating procedures.

Lantra offers a certified training course which is available to anyone over the age of 16 who is involved in the operation of brushcutter/trimmers. The Lantra Awards Technical Award in Brushcutters/Trimmers – Maintenance and Operation is a two day course for novices, or a one day course for experienced operators, with integrated assessment by the instructor. This is recognised by the HSE.

The training course has a real practical bias, and whilst you will cover basic risk assessments and health and safety legislation, you’ll also be carrying out the inspection and routine maintenance on the brushcutter/trimmer, as well as observing environmental factors.

This courses also covers the reasons behind safety considerations, guidance on how to maintain a safe working environment and an understanding of how to optimise your work rate.

To find a Lantra Awards training provider offering this course, visit www.lantra.co.uk/CourseFinder, or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.