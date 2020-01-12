Brushcutters/trimmers – What you need to know about their use

Anyone employed in the agriculture, horticulture, landscaping and grounds maintenance industry who currently operates, or will be required to operate a brushcutter/trimmer will need to be competent in its use.

Brushcutters/trimmers are capable of operating in difficult, rugged and uneven terrains and situations; however, they have the potential to be very dangerous machines.

All operators must be aware of what a brushcutter does and how it works, the need for correct protective clothing, correct maintenance and the observance of safe operating procedures.

Lantra offers a certified training course which is available to anyone over the age of 16 who is involved in the operation of brushcutters/trimmers. The Lantra Awards Brushcutters/Trimmers training course is a two day course for novices, or a one day course for experienced operators, with integrated assessment by the instructor.

The training course is a mixture of theory and practical demonstration; by the end of the course you will be able to:

- Produce a site-specific Risk Assessment for trimmer and brushcutter operations

- Identify the necessary personal protective equipment required

- Identify the health and safety features required on a trimmer and brushcutter

- Detect defects on the equipment and decide which the operator can remedy, and which require a service engineer’s attention

- Carry out correctly all routine maintenance in accordance with the machine manufacturer’s instruction book

- Prepare the equipment for use with the correct fuel/oil mix

- Carry out pre-cutting checks

- Maintain the trimmer/brushcutter and cutting heads in a safe and efficient working condition

- Select the correct cutting head for the relevant operating conditions

- Operate the equipment having regard for the safety of the public, property and environmental factors

To find a Lantra Awards training provider offering this course visit www.lantra.co.uk or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.