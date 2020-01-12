Brushcutters/trimmers – What you need to know about their use

Anyone employed in the agriculture, horticulture, landscaping and grounds maintenance industry who currently operates, or will be required to operate a brushcutter/trimmer will need to be competent in its use.
Brushcutters/trimmers are capable of operating in difficult, rugged and uneven terrains and situations; however, they have the potential to be very dangerous machines.
All operators must be aware of what a brushcutter does and how it works, the need for correct protective clothing, correct maintenance and the observance of safe operating procedures.
Lantra offers a certified training course which is available to anyone over the age of 16 who is involved in the operation of brushcutters/trimmers. The Lantra Awards Brushcutters/Trimmers training course is a two day course for novices, or a one day course for experienced operators, with integrated assessment by the instructor.
The training course is a mixture of theory and practical demonstration; by the end of the course you will be able to:
- Produce a site-specific Risk Assessment for trimmer and brushcutter operations
- Identify the necessary personal protective equipment required
- Identify the health and safety features required on a trimmer and brushcutter
- Detect defects on the equipment and decide which the operator can remedy, and which require a service engineer’s attention
- Carry out correctly all routine maintenance in accordance with the machine manufacturer’s instruction book
- Prepare the equipment for use with the correct fuel/oil mix
- Carry out pre-cutting checks
- Maintain the trimmer/brushcutter and cutting heads in a safe and efficient working condition
- Select the correct cutting head for the relevant operating conditions
- Operate the equipment having regard for the safety of the public, property and environmental factors
To find a Lantra Awards training provider offering this course visit www.lantra.co.uk or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.