Bullocks and bulls selling to £1190 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good entry of cattle offered saw bullocks and bulls selling to £1190, £565 over £1 per kg and £239 per 100kgs while heifers sold to £1200 and £590 over £1.

Fat cows: R Scott, Gortin 745kgs £157, 690kgs £127; Patrick Sheerin, Donemana 800kgs £149, 825kgs £126; T Adams, Omagh 740kgs £130 and D Clarke, Ballymagorry 595kgs £128.

Cows and calves: P B Morris, Altdoghal £1465 and £1255 and R Scott £1115 and £925.

Bullock and bull prices: A Strabane farmer 570kgs £1135, 545kgs £1020; A J Beattie, Newtownstewart 705kgs £1190 and £1145, 660kgs £1100, C Muldoon, Castlederg 540kgs £1065; M McShane, Artigarvan 485kgs £960 and £945, 425kgs £915 and £855, 340kgs £850; a local farmer 520kgs £960, £900 and £880; B McCay, Sion Mills 500kgs £1040, 445kgs £925; I McCrea, Castlederg 350kgs £835 and D Wallace, Donemana 335kgs £685.

Heifer prices; Patrick Sheerin, Donemana 610kgs £1200; W Kee, Strabane 620kgs £1170; C Muldoon, Castlederg 630kgs £1160, 590kgs £1090, 605kgs £1080, 625kgs £1080, 540kgs £1055, 550kgs £1015; G Hamilton, Castlederg 585kgs £1100, 640kgs £1050, 650kgs £1040, 550kgs £970 and I McCrea, Castlederg 490kgs £1020.

Sheep sale: Fat lambs and ewes - R Crawford 24.80kgs £87; S Sproule 24.5kgs £86.80; 25.5kgs £86.50; T McVitty 24.6kgs £86; D Sproule 26.1kgs £86; S A Conway 25.6kgs £85; D Browne 24.5kgs £85; T P McNamee 23.2kgs £83.80; S McGrath 24.2kgs £83; 21.4kgs £77.80; 18.4kgs £73; K McNamee 22.5kgs £83; D McNamee 22.5kgs £83; R Daly 23.5kgs £81.50; C McAskie 22.5kgs £81; R S Moore 21.8kgs £80.50; C F Kee 23.9kgs £80 and A McKelvey 22.1kgs £79.

Fat ewes sold up to £84.