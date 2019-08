Bullocks sell for £1,180 at Omagh Mart

350 cattle were offered for sale at Omagh Mart on Monday, August 26, with prices depicting the lack of confidence in the beef trade.

BULLOCKS

C O’Hagan, Eskra, 570k, £1,140, 600k £1,180; 570k £1,100, S O’Brien, Loughmacrory, 500k £990, 550k £1,020, F Ferris, Leglands, 605k £1,180; 540k £1,040, 595k £1,140, 630k £1,200, R Rea, Clanabogan, 510k £980; 535k £1,000, H Colton, Dromore, 505k £970, G McGirr, Trillick, 545k £1,045, 535k £1,020 M Kelly, Fintona, 560k £1,060, 570k £1,070, N Curley, Claudy, 545k £1,025, P Martin, Fintona, 550k £1,030, E Armstrong, Fintona, 645k £1,205, C Cullinan, Fintona, 635k £1,170, R Hunter, Drumquin, 420k £865, H Moore, Drumquin, 440k £880, H Wilson, Ardstraw, 425k £830, J A McCay, Castlederg, 360k £770, 380k £760, 470k £890, E Boland, Fintona, 490k £900.

HEIFERS:

Gordon Logan, Drumagore, 530k £1,050, 550k £1,040 and £1020, 575k £1,050, S Kelly, Carrickmore, 510k £1,000; 555k £1,035, L McFarland, Mountjoy, 545k £,1035, 560k £1,025, M McDermott, Dunmoyle 575k £1,085, 525k £985, R Riddles, Donemana 640k £1,175, 625k £1,140, 695k £1,245, P O’Neill, Beragh, 425k £835, 430k £840, JR Lowry, Burndennett, 450k £860, 415k £800, 450k £845, TJ Kane, Castlederg, 410k £780, R Hopper, Cookstown 460k £855, 395k £790, L Brunt, Trillick 340k £700, K,Coyle, Greencastle 365k £730.

FAT COWS:

R. Graham, Killadeas, 780k £169, 770k £164, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory, 620k £167, V McFarland, Ballygawley, 810k £160, 590k £158, 620k £147, B McCrystal, Mullaslin, 720k £155, 770k £146, R Rea, Clanabogan, 750k £148, M O’Gara, Carrickmore 590k £145, G Donnelly, Trillick 750k £144, C Grugan, Seskinore 740k £140.

FRIESIAN COWS:

S Porter, Kilclean, 520k £136, 530k £125; 700k £124, Fecarry Farms, Mountfield 460k 3134, L McCarney, Seskinore, 690k £131, R McPhilemy, Newtownstewart, 730k £117, R Irwin, Ardstraw, 570k £109, W C Irwin, Castlederg, 600k £106, H O’Neill, Dromore 670k £103.

WEANLINGS:

G O’Kane, Omagh £800 Charolais Bull, £700 Charolais Heifer, R McManus, Dromore, £670 Simmental Bull, £570 Hereford Bull, P Gormley, Drumquin, £625 Limousin Bull, W J McLaughlin, Drumquin, £565 B Blue Bull, E Crawford, Newtownstewart, £550, £520 and £500 Angus Heifers, F Gormley, Drumquin, £500 Angus Bull.

DROPPED CALVES

Thomas O’Neill, Strabane, £545 Limousin Heifer, £510 Limousin Bull, G Donnelly, Trillick, £540 Charolais Bull, Dan O’Neill, Drumquin, £450 Limousin Heifer, £415 Limousin Bull, R Tait, Newtownstewart, £425 Charolais Bull, £365 Charolais heifer, R Fraser, Kesh, £385 Simental Bull, W J Johnston, Ederney, £380 Limousin Bull, G Gibson, Beragh £350 Fleckveih Heifer, A McKelvey, Meaghy, £340 and £310 Saler Bulls, Clarke Dairies, Aghyaran, £290 Angus Bull, E Crawford, Newtownstewart, £260 B Blue Heifer, R McPhilemy, Newtownstewart, £270 Simmental Bull, R Crosbie, Mountjoy £270 Angus Bull.