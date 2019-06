Bullocks sell to £1,055 for 590kg at Lisahally Mart

BULLOCKS: William Barclay £1,055/590kg, £1,000/610kg, Thomas Mullan £990/550kg,£850/410kg, £840/490kg, C Daly £980/520kg, £960/500kg, £920/450kg, S Mullan £900/420kg, Ivan Eakin £740/360kg, R Nesbitt £665/300kg and S Galbraith £520/390kg.

HEIFERS: Michael McCanny £1,100/630kg, Charles Sproule £1,060/620kg, £1,040/660kg, £900/530kg, £900/550kg, £820/520kg, Michael McCanny £955/560kg, £925/530kg, David Crockett £760/480kg, £750/420kg, £720, £710, £710, John Dodds £750kg, Robert Thompson £705/420kg, Robert Maxwell £700/390kg, £695/400kg, £690/470kg, £680/370kg, £670/390kg, S Galbraith £700/440kg, £595/330kg and David Crockett £700/410kg.

FAT COW: John and S Middleton £1,701.90/930kg, Robert Thompson £923/710kg, £759/660kg, Jim Blair £714/600kg, Thomas Patton £693/550kg, £691.60/520kg, £642.60/510kg and Jim Blair £614.80/530kg.

BULLS: John and S Middleton £1,490 and M Campbell £1,340, £1,300.

Fat lambs sold to £98, fat ewes sold to £98.50 and ewes and lambs sold £188.

FAT LAMBS: C McDonald £98/24kg, Morris McDonald £95.50/24kg, A McLaughlin £94/23kg, Kenneth Johnston £94/24kg, Alan Hogg £93/23kg, Hilary Deery £93/26kg, A McLaughlin £92.80/23kg, Stuart Caskie £92.50/24kg, Amanda Scott £92, D C Young £92/24kg, Noel McDaid £90.80/22kg, Eddie McElhinney £90.50/22kg, Andrew Olphert £90/21kg, W McConway £90/23kg, A Wallace £90/21kg, C McCrudden £90/23kg, John Grant £89.80/22kg, W Patterson £86/20kg and A Hamilton £85.50/20kg.

FAT EWES: Terence McCracken £98.50, Michael O'Hara £95, Morris McDonald £90, Graeme Cowan £90, Andrew Olphert £85, Hugh McGuinness £85, Thomas Irons £84.50, David Kelly £82, £75.50 and Michael O'Hara £62.

EWES & LAMBS: Michael O'Hara £188, £180, £178, £175, £170, £162, £158 and £145.