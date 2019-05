Bullocks sell to £1,080 for 550kg at Lisahally Mart

An excellent entry of stock on Wednesday sold to a steady trade.

Prices as follows

BULLOCKS

Gary Hamilton £1,080/550kg, Dermott McLaughlin £1,050/510kg, £990/490kg, £910/490kg, Chris Moore £1,050/480kg, £970/400kg, David Beattie £980/510kg, £895/490kg, £895/520kg, £880/460kg, Clare McCartney £930/510kg, S Moore £930/490kg, £920/480kg,Claire McCartney £895/450kg, Patricia McCollum 860/390kg, £800/350kg, Gary Hamilton £830/600kg, S Daly £830/480kg, Thomas Henderson £730/410kg, Sean Mullan £700/290kg, Cyril Armstrong £655/300kg, £630/270kg, £600/270kg, £550/240kg, Martin McCloskey £570/270kg, Kevin McGee £560/300kg and John Killen £500/280kg.

HEIFERS

Gary Hamilton £1,080/560kg, £1,045/520kg, John Doherty £945/490kg, £895/480kg, Claire McCartney £925/500kg, £890/510kg, £890/510kg, £850/470kg, Chris Moore £920/420kg, £900/380kg, A Kelly £850/370kg, £840/360kg, Thomas Henderson £775/370kg, Patricia McCollum £750/440kg, John Doherty £735/520kg, Kevin McGee £725/3350kg, £690/350kg, £610/320kg, £565/310kg, £565/320kg, £560/350kg, Jason Henderson £715/340kg, Martin McCloskey £625/240kg, Glenmoyle Farms £580/360kg, £570/3530kg, £550/330kg, £550/300kg, £535/350kg, £530/290kg, £520/330kg and Robert Golligher £490/230kg.

Fat lambs sell to £100 on Tuesday.

Prices as follows

FAT LAMBS

A McLaughlin £100/30kg, Roland Wilson £96.50/22kg, Arthur Rainey £96/27kg, John Grant £96/25kg, Aidan McLaughlin £96/23kg, Ronald Wilson £96/25kg, David Poston £95/22kg, A Wallace £95/25kg, A McLaughlin £95/24kg, Harold Barbour £94.50/25kg, C George £93/22kg and Arthur Rainey £91/22kg.

FAT EWES

R McCracken £90.50, David Poston £87, Arthur Rainey £87, £84, £79, Robert Guy £74, Shane McCloskey £71 and Kevin McHugh £70.