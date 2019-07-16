Bullocks sell to £1,205 at Rathfriland Co-Op

An excellent entry of cattle on Friday.

The fall in factory prices was not reflected in the ring.

Heavy bullocks sold to £2.00 per kilo for a 602k Charolais at £1.205 from Leitrim, Kilkeel.

This pen of 14 averaged over £1.100 each.

Weanling calves sold to 250p/k on two occasions, ie, 360k at £900 from Annalong and 322k at £805 from Strangford. Store heifers cleared up to £1,075.

Fat cows sold to £980 for a 700k Shorthorn from Annalong. 90 dropped calves sold to £415 on three occasions, a Simmental bull from Banbridge, a Simmental bull from Ballyholland and an Aberdeen Angus bull from Katesbridge.

DROPPED CALVES

Banbridge farmer: £415. Katesbridge farmer: £415. Ballyholland farmer £415 and £390. Ballynahinch farmer: £410, £390 and £300. Katesbridge farmer: £400 and £290. Derchoment farmer: £380. Annalong farmer: £370 and £330. Mayobridge farmer: £295. Clontifleece farmer: £290.

WEANLINGS

Strangford farmer: 410k at £950, 322k at £805. Annalong farmer: 360k at £900, 404k at £900, 390k at £880. Banbridge farmer: 438k at £920, 380k at £920, 400k at £910, 450k at £905, 404k at £900. Dromara farmer: 306k at £655. Poyntzpass farmer: 444k at £900. Glenloughlin farmer: 280k at £600, 260k at £550, 224k at £480.

HEIFERS

Ringbane farmer: 668k at £1,075, 592k at £1,035, 596k at £960. Poyntzpass farmer: 512k at £950, 490k at £900, 476k at £880. Shinn farmer: 438k at £830, 494k at £805.

FAT COWS

700k at £980, 760k at £905, 692k at £800, 630k at £750, 696k at £750.

BULLOCKS

Kilkeel farmer: 602k at £1,205, 592k at £1,150, 660k at £1,145, 586k at £1,145, 588k at £1,135, 570k at £1130, 590k at £1,100, 578k at £1,095, 550k at £1,055, 534k at £1,075, 566k at £1,040. Moyadd farmer: 420k at £860, 356k at £800, 306k at £580.

Lamb prices increased considerably on Tuesday evening.

A top per kilo of 402p/k was paid with the average price well up. Five lots of lambs sold at £85 per head. A lot of 21.6k from Edenodinary sold at £83.50. Fewer good fleshed ewes in the entry of 154 topped at £93 for 10 from Dromara.

LAMBS

Grallagh farmer: 23.9k at £85. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 25k at £85. Drumnaquolie farmer: 26.7k at £85.Ballinaskeagh farmer: 24.4k at £85. Emdale farmer: 24.8k at £85. Bryansford farmer: 23k at £84. Ballynamnny farmer: 23k at £84. Edenodinary farmer: 21.6k at £83.50. Emdale farmer: 22k at £82.50. Newry farmer: 20.4k at £82. Mayobridge farmer: 17.3k at £69. Cabra farmer: 17k at £67.

FAT EWES

Dromara farmer: 10 at £93. Ringbane farmer: 2 at £90. Castlewellan farmer: 2 at £85. Brackney West farmer: 4 at £83. Tierkelly farmer: 15 at £80. Banbridge farmer: 2 at £80. Annaghbane farmer: 3 at £80. Hilltown farmer: 1 at £80.