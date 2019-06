Bullocks sell to £1,210 for 640kg at Lisahally Mart

Another firm trade on Wednesday at Lisahally Mart.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS: W Kennedy £1,210/640kg, £1,160/610kg, £1,150/600kg, £1,100/590kg, £930/380kg, S Kennedy £1,140/580kg, £1,120/560kg, £1,105/500kg, Robert Love £990/510kg, £960/500kg, £875/430kg, £825/450kg, £800/380kg, £785/460kg, £765/380kg, £750/360kg, £735/340kg, £700/360kg, £700/390kg, £680/390kg, £520/350kg, £500/350kg and William Buchanan £925/500kg, £910/500kg, £755/470kg, £700/460kg.

HEIFERS: W Kennedy £1,200/620kg, £1,200/620kg, £1,145/650kg, £1,135/610kg, £1,115/630kg, F McConalogue £1,100, £915/450kg, Kennedy £1,180/600kg, £1,160/560kg, £1080/490kg, William Buchanan £870/520kg, William McCaughey £870/470kg, L Moore £870/460kg, £850/420kg, £830/400kg, John Dodds £860, Rory Rankin £805/530kg, William Buchanan £790/480kg, £790/470kg, £750/470kg, £750/470KG, Raymond Nutt £740/340kg, William McCaughey £705/400kg, Michael McHenry £630/320kg, £540/250kg and Raymond Nutt £560/280kg, £515/250.

FAT COWS: Herbert Dixon £868/700kg, W Lyons £857.60/640kg, £825/650kg, £732/600kg, £719.80/540kg and John Proctor £712.80/540kg.

Fat lambs remain steady selling to £100/24kg on Tuesday.

FAT LAMBS: John McWilliams £100/24kg, M and C Duffy £99/32kg, Amanda Scott £96/24kg, Geoffrey Douglas £95.80/25kg, Reid Clarke £95.50/25kg, Glenn Riley £95/22kg, E Steele £94/23kg, D Moore £93.50/24kg, Martin Doherty £93.20/26kg, James McClelland £92.80/22kg, A and J Carmichael £92/22kg, Kieran Hasson £91.50/23kg, Howard Lynn £91.50/23kg, Norman McFarland £91/21kg, Michael O'Hara £91/22kg, Patrick McNicholl £90/21kg, Alan Dougherty £90/21kg and Norman McFarland £90/21kg.

FAT EWES: John McWilliams £130, Amanda Scott £102, Kieran Hasson £91, Geofrey Douglas £86, Howard Fulton £82, James McClelland £82, Jeffrey Baird £80 and H Conn £80.