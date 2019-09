Bullocks sell to £1,225 for 610kg at Lisahally Mart

A large entry of cattle sold to a firm trade.

Prices as follows

BULLOCKS

Robert Blackburn £1,225/610kg, £1,135/620kg, £1,090/600kg, £1,070/600kg, £1,035/550kg, A McMurray £1,080/630kg, Liam Nugent £1,060/590kg, Samuel Sayers £1,000/590kg, Robert Wallace £1,000/620kg, Liam McCartney £1000/600kg, Robert Blackburn £975/540kg, £970/550kg, Robert Wallace £925/580kg, £910/5750kg, Samuel Sayers £925/610kg, £900/560kg, £880/560kg, £870/530kg, £860/510kg, Robert Golligher £875/490kg, £855/520kg, £835/480kg, William Lynch £860/520kg, Robert Wallace £840/490kg, £800/430kg, Robert Blackburn £840/550kg, £830/470kg and Liam McCartney £830/500kg, S Sayers £800/420kg.

HEIFERS

A McMurray £1,085/620kg, £1,050/670kg, £920/680kg, Andrew Stewart £920/490kg, £875/530kg, £870/510kg, £860/490kg, Herbert Dixon £820/510kg, £820/500kg, G Christie £900/510kg, £785/470kg, M and J McKinley £810/540kg, William Lynch £805/540kg, W Donnell £780/490kg, M and J McKinley £760/480kg, Andrew Stewart £755/470kg, G Christie £755/480kg, Liam McCartney 3755/440kg, £745/460kg, £740/420kg, £730/380kg, A Stewart £755/520kg, £750/450kg, £740/450kg, £710/460kg and Robert Wallace £740/480kg.

Another stead trade this week.

Fat lambs selling to £80.

Store lambs selling to £68.

Fat ewes selling to £90 and breeding hoggets selling to £140.

FAT LAMBS

C Duffy £80/26kg, £78/25kg, N O'Brien £76/26kg, Norman Thompson £75/26kg, Adrian OKane £75/26kg, John Adair £74.50/26kg, Kennedy Johnston £74.50/26kg, Robert Lowry £73.80/24kg, Patrick Duffy £73.50/25kg, Martin O'Connor £3.20/25kg, John McMenamin £72.50/26kg, Andrew Riley £70/25kg, Andrew Riley £70/25kg, Martin Clerkin £70/25kg, Owen McDermott £70/23kg and Thomas Traynor £70/23kg.

STORE LAMBS

Martin Clerkin £68, Jerry O'Hara £63, £61, Henry Nicholl £55 and Owen McDevitt £51.

FAT EWES

S Lynch £90, £84, £79, A Farrell £88, £87, Norman McFarland £70, A McMurray £70, £68, Martin O'Connor £62.50, Laurance Kelly £54 and A McMurray £50.

BREEDING HOGGETS

G Warnock £140, Oliver Parkhill £140, S McGillion £132, K Dolan £132, £130, £128 and Oliver Parkhill £130.