Bullocks sell to £1,265 at Newtownstewart Mart

A slightly smaller entry of cattle on offer sold firmly with bullocks selling to £1,240, £610 over £1 and £273 per 100kgs while heifers sold to £1,265, £645 over £1 and £273 per 100kgs.

Fat cows: Ivan McCrea, Castlederg 740kgs, £156, 715kgs, £154; R J Sproule, Castlederg 520kgs, £136, 615kgs, £132. S Wallace, Donemana 700kgs, £122. P Gormley, Donemana 540kgs, £116.

Bullock and bull prices: G McCausland, Moyle 680kgs, £1,240, 540kgs, £1,150 and £1,080, 580kgs, £1,150, 520kgs, £1,125 and £1,080. N Cairns, Strabane 640kgs, £1,210, 610kgs, £1,200, 620kgs, £1,160, 650kgs, £1,130, 670kgs, £1,120. Raymond Buchanan, Donemana 600kgs, £1,170; K Kelly, Gortin 540kgs, £1,135, 460kgs, £1,000, 500kgs, £990, 430kgs, £950 and £880, 440kgs, £920, 450kgs, £900, 390kgs, £870, 340kgs, £850 (£250 per 100kgs), 370kgs, £810; R Miller, Newtownstewart 570kgs, £1,110, 540kgs, £1,095, 460kgs, £965, 490kgs, £950, 430kgs, £890; K Pinkerton, Omagh 515kgs, £1,025, 570kgs, £1,085; King Farms, Omagh 310kgs, £715. G Sproule Castlederg 240kgs, £630 (£262.50 per 100kgs), 220kgs, £600 (£273 per 100kgs) and P Bradley, Plumbridge 515kgs, £985, 440kgs, £845.

Heifer prices: S A Eaton, Dungiven 620kgs, £1,265; S McBride, Glnmornan 500kgs, £1,065, 470kgs, £1,030. A Maguire, Newtownstewart 450kgs, £885. M P Conway, Cranagh 380kgs, £880, 390kgs, £800; E Hamilton, Donemana 340kgs, £700, 350kgs, £650 and G Sproule, Castlederg 300kgs, £610, 220kgs, £600 (£273 per 100kgs), 280kgs, £550;

Sheep sale: A larger entry of sheep sold to a much better trade than was anticipated.

Robert Scott 25kgs, £92; Raymond Pollock 29.5kgs, £91; 23.5kgs, £90; C Muldoon 24.1kgs, £89.80; Jack Lynch 23.3kgs, £89; Agnes Hawkes 25.5kgs, £89; W Boggs 22.4kgs, £89 and a Castlederg farmer 23.8kgs, £86.

Fat hoggets: Nigel Madden Claudy 27.5kgs, £81.