Bullocks sell to £1,315 for 660k at Omagh Mart

More cattle than anticipated for the middle of May with the most emphasis on lightweights.

Bullocks: M Collins, Fyfin 520k, £1,100, M Colton, Dromore 515k, £1,085; 430k, £930; 335k, £795; 370k, £865, B Sheridan, Sixmilecross 560k, £1,170; 600k, £1,190; 480k, £990, R J Keys, Dromore 520k, £1,070, A Boyd, Pomeroy 515k, £1,055; 580k, £1,045; 570k, £1,120; 495k, £1,065, R McCrossan, Drumquin 615k, £1,260; 585k, £1,195; 510k, £1,040, W R Bond, Dromore 660k, £1,315; 680k, £1,345, D Gormley, Plumbridge 430k, £1,040; 470k, £1,075; 455k, £1,020, E Sweeney, Castlederg 410k, £960; 500k, £1,075; 380k, £865, P Slevin, Clogher 435k, £930, O Monaghan, Ederney 430k, £915, M McKinley, Omagh 420k, £865, T Gavin, Fintona 470k, £960, W Gilmore, Dromore 370k, £945; 330k, £770; 380k, £875, Jas Monaghan, Ederney 395k, £810, John Gallagher, Meencarcagh 830k, £1,400.

Heifers: P Loughran, Tattysallagh 590k, £1,185; 610k, £1,195, S A Fraser, Kesh 575k, £1,145, G McKenna, Eskra 405k, £925; 450k, £960 and £955, M Conway, Plumbridge 445k, £965, N Daly, Omagh 405k, £870, W Nixon, Donemana 420k, £900; 425k, £880, M Colton, Dromore 315k, £775; 340k, £790, L and E Gregg, Belleek 400k, £850; 465k, £930, J McCay, Castlederg 280k, £740; 375k, £795; 345k, £725, M Cassidy, Drumquin 400k, £891 (3) and S Buchannon, Drumquin 640k, £1,245.

Fat cows: T McKinley, Botera 590k, £178, D Robinson, Donemana 590k, £178, K Walsh, Waterside 650k, £173, F Smyth, Dromore 680k, £169, M Coll, Drumquin 700k, £168, T Connolly, Beragh 710k, £165, O Anderson, Sixmilecross 690k, £164, A Stewart, Gortaclare 410k, £158, M Loane, Kesh 480k, £157, K Irvine, Ederney 710k, £157, G Donnelly, Trillick 650k, £157, M McCoy, Dromore 550k, £157, F Maguire, Mountfield 530k, £156.

Fat bulls: C McFarland, Beragh 1,050k, £145, R Bradley, Greencastle 930k, £138 and T Stevenson, Kesh 1,030k, £133.

Dropped calves: C Donaghy, Creggan £575 Charolais bull, T Donohoe, Derrylin £500 and £465 Belgian Blue bulls, Foyle View Farms, Strabane £440; £420 and £415 Limousin bulls, J Maguire, Trillick £410 Limousin bull, P J O’Kane, Omagh £390 Belgian Blue bull, M and K McCullagh, Gorticastle £375 and £345 Belgian Blue heifers, Alan Armstrong, Omagh £365 Aberdeen Angus bull, P McBrien, Fintona £350 Shorthorn bull, K Warnock, Trillick £350 Limousin bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £350 Simmental bull; £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, S J Carson, Fyfin £340 Angus bull, M O’Kane, Drumquin £320 Hereford heifer, D. McConnell, Knockmoyle £310 Belgian Blue heifer and D McNamee, Newtownstewart £305 Limousin heifer.

Weanlings: P J Logan, Newtownstewart £760 Limousin bull; £710 Simmental heifers, N Graham, Kesh £735 Charolais bull; £730 and £725 Charolais heifers, J Sloan, Irvinestown £730 Limousin bull, C Monteith, Seskinore £725 Charolais bull, Ian Cathers, Beragh £610 Montbeliarde bull, D Buchannon, Killen £600 and £560 Limousin bulls; £580 Limousin heifer, J Donnelly, Dromore £590 Limousin heifer, T Donohoe, Derrylin, £580 and £560 Aberdeen Angus heifers and J Baird, Douglas Bridge £60 and £550 Simmental bulls.

A smaller entry to finish the seasonal suckled calf sales with outstanding prices recorded for quality animals.

Bull/bullock calves

R. Mowbray, Newtownstewart 300k, £810; 260k, £795; 305k, £845; 355k, £900, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 320k, £890; 345k, £900, William Donnelly, Cookstown 335k, £870, D Robb, Castlederg 335k, £865, D. Buchannon, Killen 310k, £800, A Thompson, Donemana 290k, £790, D Gormley, Carrickmore 410k, £920; 380k, £905; 365k, £865, B Jones, Ederney 305k, £755, W Cousins, Omagh 330k, £805, Jas Gormley, Donemana 355k, £850 and J Bratton, Lack 250k, £675; 245k, £660; 270k, £675.

Heifer calves: B McAleer, Cloughfin 305k, £820; 275k, £685; 285k, £720, R W Loane, Kesh 305k, £760; 330k, £780, R Mowbray, Newtownstewart 335k, £820; 330k, £800, P McCullagh, Plumbridge 405k, £890; 440k, £940, S Daly, Granagh 460k, £1,010, M McMenamin, Barrowfield 405k, £835, Jas Gormley, Donemana 390k, £895, F Gallen, Castlederg 330k, £755 and R Giles, Beragh 370k, £780; 260k, £650.