Bullocks sell to £1,350 at Omagh Mart

Another sizeable sale with the continuous trend of lightweight outselling their heavier counterparts.

Bullocks

P Conway, Loughmacrory 435k, £1,050; 445k, £1,040; 430k, £970; 420k, £950, G Clements, Gortaclare 415k, £970; 410k, £890; 490k, £1,000, D Gillian, Garvagh 470k, £1,050; 410k, £995; 405k, £930; 360k, £880, S Cunningham, Pomeroy 430k, £975, William Irvine, Ederney 425k, £955; 540k, £1,150; 520k, £1,065; 545k, £1,100, J Haughey, Creggan 465k, £990, L Barton, Lack 440k, £915; 380k, £850; 470k, £950, P J McCarney, Seskinore 490k, £1,015, J Bratton, Lack 435k, £900, P McMenamin, Envagh 405k, £840, C Bogle, Castlederg 480k, £960, Patrick Quinn, Fintona 530k, £1,110, S McCabe, Seskinore 505k, £1,030, Jas Devlin, Omagh 575k, £1,145, T McNeill, Ballymagorry 650k, £1,270; 675k, £1,210; 690k, £1,320, P McKenna, Fintona 620k, £1,200; 690k, £1,300; 710k, £1,340; 725k, £1,355, H McDonnell, Dromore 585k, £1,125; 600k, £1,150, J P McCullagh, Plumbridge 675k, £1,290, J Young, Waterside 650k, £1,220 and C Gormley, Claudy 720k, £1,350.

Heifers

G McGarrity, Carrickmore 580k, £1,215; 485k, £995, M Magee, Eskra 600k, £1,240, K McCullagh, Loughmacrory 580k, £1,195; 510k, £1,040; 505k, £1,020, W Short, Beragh 565k, £1,135; 450k, £980; 475k, £1,000; 500k, £1,050, B Goodwin, Dromore 570k, £1,135, C McElhill, Drumquin 635k, £1,240; 580k, £1,100, J Young, Waterside 645k, £1,265; 380k, £880, B Kelly, Pomeroy 575k, £1,120 (2), Fintona producer, 520k, £1,040; 465k, £1,010; 495k, £1,050; 430k, £905, William Irvine, Ederney 440k, £955, A Hawkes, Ranelly 415k, £895; 475k, £960, P McGrath, Melmount 475k, £1,000, B Doherty, Lack 405k, £845, C Logue, Corlea 435k, £900; 305k, £810; 330k, £790; 370k, £800, W G Gilmore, Dromore 450k, £920; 495k, £975, J Bratton, Lack 455k, £920; 395k, £800, G McKenna, Eskra 385k, £900; 400k, £840, G Morris, Greencastle 380k, £880 and D Montgomery, Dromore 395k, £810.

Fat cows

K Meenan, Seskinore 600k, £176; 670k, £147, Loane Partners, Kesh 640k, £164; 670k, £147, D Gallagher, Ederney 530k, £153, G Dolan, Killeter 610k, £148, J Sloan, Irvinestown 750k, £148, I McFarland, Omagh 750k, £147, K Walsh, Waterside 660k, £144; 670k, £143, W L Wilson, Corlea 710k, £140, William Gamble, Donemana 710k, £139, P McConnell, Dromore 590k, £138; 630k, £138; 600k, £177, S Porter, Kilclean 630k, £133; 620k, £126; 720k, £125 and S McFarland, Sion Mills 500k, £131.

Weanlings

Boa Island producer £820 Charolais bull, N Daly, Omagh £805 Aberdeen Angus bull, M Coyle, Douglas Bridge £780 and £770 Hereford bulls; £750 Limousin bull, E Lindsay, Strabane £780 Charolais bull, C Logue, Corlea £765 Limousin bull, G Bradley, Mountfield £750 Charolais bull, A Gallagher, Killeter £730 Charolais Heifer, J Teague, Dromore £700 Limousin bull and C McCarron, Dromore £690 Limousin bull.

Dropped calves

P Conwell, Donemana £505 Charolais bull, D Longwell, Omagh £415 Belgian Blue bull, E McCann, Fintona £400 and £395 Limousin bulls, C Caldwell, Killen £385 and £365 Belgian Blue bulls, Des Scott, Gillygooley £375 Belgian Blue heifer, P Ward, Douglas Bridge £370 Aberdeen Angus bull; £345 Hereford bull, C Turner, Drumquin £370 Hereford bull, G Thompson, Kesh £355 Aberdeen Angus bull; £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer, D Edgar, Trillick £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, N Irwin, Enniskillen £310 Limousin heifer and G Woods, Fintona £310 Aberdeen Angus bull.