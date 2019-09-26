Bullocks sell to £1,400 for 790k at Omagh Mart

Ground conditions contributed to a large entry of beef and store cattle but no increase in demand.

Bullocks

G Rafferty, Carrickmore 590k, £1,135; 605k, £1,125; 645k, £1,175, B Donnelly, Eskra 665k, £1,245; 700k, £1,270, Hume Brothers Artigarvan 505k, £940; 555k, £1,030; 480k, £1,020, Armagh farmers 560k, £1,040; 575k, T McKinley, Botera 540k, £995; 530k, £970; 480k, £990, M Mullan, Beragh 790k, £1,400; 725k, £1,275; 690k, £1,240, F W Browne, Omagh 535k, £980, A Caldwell, Killen 570k, £1,025; 440k, £890, W Crawford, Omagh 570k, £1,020, Jas Doris, Cookstown 415k, £920, M Slane, Carrickmore 405k, £855, C Farquhar, Dungannon 450k, £885; 435k, £865 and S McNulty, Glenmornan 445k, £790; 430k, £760.

Heifers

Patrick McCullagh, Mountfield 515k, £1,050; 420k, £605; 485k, £1025, D Palmer, Gortaclare 505k, £1,020; 520k, £975; 460k, £935, R Riddles, Donemana 530k, £1,070; 640k, £1,220; 620k, £1,160, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 515k, £1,020; 530k, £1,030; 510k, £995, A McManus, Ballinamallard 540k, £1,060; 510k, £1,000; 600k, £1,100, S Murray, Trillick 520k, £1,020; 515k, £970, M Mimnagh, Tattyreagh 565k, £1,060; 530k, £970, E Doherty, Castlederg 395k, £840; 410k, £805; 475k, £930, R McMenamin, Drumquin 400k, £840, M Slane, Carrickmore 400k, £800, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 475k, £1,005; 500k, £990 and J Connolly, Castlederg 400k, £800.

Fat cows

C Maguire, Trillick 590k, £167, C McCaskie, Mountjoy 860k, £162; 940k, £152, S Allen, Castlederg 730k, £155, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 660k, £152, I Elliott, Drumlegagh 570k, £149, A Caldwell, Killen 660k, £143, E Donaghy, Mountjoy 750k, £140 and E McCrory, Mullaslin 710k, £140.

Friesian cows

M Mullan, Tattyreagh 580k, £118, J Vance, Tullyhogue 880k, £112, F McGirr, Fintona 620k, £108 and R Tait, Newtownstewart 680k, £106.

Weanlings

Jack Hunter, Drumquin £620 Charolais bull, D. Colgan, Carrickmore £590 Limousin bull; £550 Charolais heifer, C Maguire, Trillick £570 Limousin bull and M Mullan, Tattyreagh £485 Hereford bull.

Dropped calves

J McKernan, Gorticastle £425 Simmental bull, E Donaghy, Mountfield £420 Charolais bull, M McCrystal, Ballygawley £400 Limousin bull, D Donnell, Ballymagroarty £370 Aberdeen Angus bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £375 Aberdeen Angus heifer, B. Reilly, Enniskillen £360 Belgian Blue bull, J A Morris, Newtownstewart £360 Limousin bull; £350 Charolais heifer, C Crawford, Newtownstewart £355 Simmental heifer, J P McCrory, Derrylin, £350 Charolais bull, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £350 and £315 Belgian Blue bulls, M Maguire, Ederney, £340 and £330 Charolais heifer, K McIlwaine, Newtownstewart £320 Charolais bull and K Latimer, Trillick £315 AnAberdeen gus bull.

Sale of suckled calves

160 calves were presented for the first calf sale of the 2019 season, and whilst the overall average price is reduced, quality lightweights were little changed from last year.

Bull/bullock calves

N McNulty, Dromore 360k, £900; 335k, £780, Jas Love, Fintona 345k, £805; 435k, £860, D Emery, Castlederg 260k, £705; 305k, £740, G Kelly, Trillick 320k, £735, L Nugent, Pomeroy 355k, £800; 345k, £775; 450k, £950, G McCaughey, Clogher 255k, £605; 300k, £665, J Gallagher, Omagh 410k, £870, M Patton, Douglas Bridge 405k, £830, W Cousins, Botera 265k, £645, G McCullagh, Greencastle 290k, £650, Jas Conroy, Foremass 290k, £630 and C O’Hara, Belleek 270k, £570.

Heifer calves

D McFarland, Beragh 200k, £490; 305k, £630, I Evans, Lack 240k, £515, J Gallagher, Omagh 375k, £775; 280k, £565, M Armstrong, Dromore 270k, £560, K Murray, Tattyreagh 290k, £590 and D Emery, Castlederg 310k, £620.