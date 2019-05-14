Bullocks sell to £1,430 at Omagh Mart

Improved weather conditions meant a smaller show with demand holding firm.
Bullocks
Geo Harpur, Mountjoy 735k, £1,430; 630k, £1,300, P McKenna, Fintona 700k, £1,355; 715k, £1,370; 680k, £1,335; 690k, £1,300, R McCrossan, Drumquin 600k £1,265; 570k, £1,140, N Conway, Mullaslin 545k, £1,190; 520k, £1,085; 475k, £1,160, Thomas Patrick, Drumlegagh 500k, £1,040; 485k, £920, B Sheridan, Sixmilecross 545k, £1,085, M Quinn, Killyclogher 540k, £1,070; 460k, £1,040; 500k, £1,040, M Begley, Creggan 400k, £990, G N Armstrong, Lack 460k, £1,020; 330k, £810, N McNamee, Newtownstewart 430k, £950; 355k, £950; 330k, £825, C Bradley, Dromore 460k, £1,010; 485k, £980, A Adams, Gortaclare 460k, £995; 430k, £905, R Kinloch, Omagh 450k, £950, S Mulligan, Omagh 420k, £885 and P Cassidy, Castlederg 420k, £880.
Heifers
R and T McDermott, Cashel 595k, £1,230; 640k, £1,250; 630k, £1,210; 610k, £1,200, M Keys, Clogher 600k, £1,215, N Coulter, Trillick 545k, £1,130; 590k, £1,180, P O’Donnell, Castlederg 505k, £1,010; 500k, £1,005, M Colton, Dromore 555k £1105; 430k £865, Jas. McLaughlin, Glenhordial 595k £1180, M. Begley, Creggan 460k, £1,090, D Gillan, Garvagh 470k, £1,005; 450k, £960; 495k, £1,040, M McNabb, Dromore 470k, £1,000; 485k, £1,015, R A McKinley, Omagh 420k, £885, Geo Gallagher, Seskinore 495k, £1,040, D Hughes, Irvinestown 485k, £985, H McPhilemy, Newtownstewart 405k, £820, S F Laird, Ardstraw 345k, £920; 395k, £900; 365k, £775, William Monaghan, Ederney 310k, £700 and D McAleer, Drumnakilly 370k, £795.
Fat cows
D McAleer, Drumnakilly 520k, £177, J O’Neill, Clanabogan 620k, £176, R Buchannon, Drumquin 360k, £172, M Haigney, Beragh 590k, £166, B McDonnell, Dromore 630k, £163, B McKenna, Omagh 710k, £163, Mark Loane, Kesh 360k, £158, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 820k, £157, K Coyle, Loughmacrory 760k, £156, H Crawford, Fintona 720k, £155, V McFarland, Ballygawley 690k, £153, G McCrossan, Leglands 770k, £152 and W J Johnston, Ederney 630k, £152.
Dropped calves
R McPhilemy, Newtownstewart £380 and £360 Charolais bulls, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £390 Aberdeen Angus bull; £360 Simmental bull, D McClure, Beragh £355 Belgian Blue bull, B McBride, Trillick £350 Belgian Blue bull; £320 Belgian Blue heifer, J Henderson, Trillick £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, J. Maguire, Trillick £340 Limousin bull, S Patterson, Fecarry £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, M Donnelly, Drumquin £335 Limousin bull, H O’Neill, Dromore £330 Belgian Blue bull; £290 Belgian Blue heifer, S Wilson, Omagh £325 Simmental bull, P Wilson, Enniskillen £325 Belgian Blue bull; £270 Belgian Blue heifer and D Cummins, Clogher £325 Aberdeen Angus bull; £255 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Weanlings
R Tait, Newtownstewart £780 Charolais bull; £760 Charolais heifer, D Colgan, Carrickmore £700 and £650 Limousin bulls, P Slane, Carrickmore £735 Charolais heifer, Ian Brunt, Trillick £700 Charolais heifer, J W Ferguson, Eskra £690 and £544 Aberdeen Angus heifer; £640 Aberdeen Angus bull, D Ballantine, Glenhull £660 Aberdeen Angus heifer, W Baxter, Lislap £630 Limousin bull, D Verner, Castlederg £660 Limousin bull and R Beacom, Irvinestown £610 Belgian Blue bull.