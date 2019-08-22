Bullocks sell to £1,540 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A excellent entry of cattle on Friday saw bullocks sell to £1,540 for 800k from Rathfriland.

The pattern of the last few weeks has shown more heavy cattle of bullocks and heifers in the entry.

In the heifer section, a Seapatrick farmer sold four from £1,080 to £1,205.

Some great weanlings in the entry saw a Drumaness farmer sell a pen of Her males to £870.

A Dungannon farmer sold eight females to £860 for 414k.

Suckler heifers with calves at foot topped at £1,250 for a Rathfriland farmer.

In the dropped calf section, a pen of young males from Ballyward reached £610 for an Aberdeen Angus bull with heifers to £490. An Aughnaskeagh farmer reached £600 for young Aberdeen Angus males with heifers to £490.

Young dropped calves sold to £365 from Crossmaglen.

Young sturks from four to seven months: Ballyward farmer: £610, £500 and £490. Aughnaskeagh farmer: £455, £430, £405 and £400.

DROPPED CALVES: Donaghcloney farmer: £380, £370, £300. Crossmaglen farmer: £365 and £340. Cullyhanna farmer: £320. Crossgar farmer: £315, £315, £280. Dromore farmer: £360. Ballynaskeagh farmer: £280 and £270. Loughbrickland farmer: £300 and £205. Rathfriland farmer: £230.

WEANLINGS: Dungannon farmer: 414k at £860, 476k at £830, 420k at £830, 386k at £800, 426k at £750, 442k at £735, 418k at £725. Drumaness farmer: pen of Her, 560k at £870, 502k at £855, 490k at £820, 458k at £815, 440k at £775,458k at £765, 440k at £735. Armagh farmer: 384k at £670, 316k at £650, 328k at £570, 350k at £680.

HEIFERS: Seapatrick farmer: 778k at £1,205, 692k at £1,170, 642k at £1,115, 592k at £1,080. Moira farmer: 600k at £1,035, 596k at £975. Banbridge farmer: 490k at £925. Dromara farmer: 390k at £765, 390k at £755. Ballynahinch farmer: 466k at £800, 428k at £750, 384k at £715, 394k at £710, 320k at £585. Kilkeel farmer: 430k at £780.

BULLOCKS: Moneygore farmer: 802k at £1,540, 756k at £1,390, 756k at £1,300. Seapatrick farmer: 672k at £1,350. Moira farmer: 756k at £1,500, 586k at £1,070. Kilkeel farmer: 534k at £1,000, 492k at £950, 478k at £935, 502k at £900. Banbridge farmer: 546k at £940, 488k at £815, 510k at £840. Ballyward farmer: 558k at £880, 508k at £900.

Friesian bullocks cleared up to £920 for a 656k lot from Moira.

Breeding ewes to £175 Rathfriland Co-Op

The largest entry so far this year saw fat lambs an easier trade.

Store lambs were a similar trade with breeding ewes and rams dearer.

BREEDERS: Ballyward farmer: 3 lots £175, £172, £170. Newry farmer: £142 and £130. Ballyward farmer: £130 and £130. Breeding rams sold to £250 twice from Corcreaghan.

LAMBS: Ballybrick farmer: 26k at £80.50. Kilkeel farmer: 30k at £80. Kilcoo farmer: 26.9k at £78. Ringsend farmer: 23k at £77.50. Ballynahinch farmer: 24k at £77. Dromara farmer: 25.4k at £77. Glenloughan farmer: 25.9k at £77. Drumnaquoile farmer: 24k at £76.50. Hilltown farmer: 23.8k at £76.50. Lisburn farmer: 25.2k at £76. Kilkeel farmer: 16.9k at £64.50. Derryneil farmer: 17k at £64.50. Finnis farmer: 17.4k at £64. Shinn farmer: 17.4k at £63.50. Ballyward farmer: 16.5k at £60. Glenloughan farmer: 16.5k at £60.

FAT EWES AND RAMS: Dromara farmer: £105. Drumarkin farmer: £100. Kilkeel farmer: £90. Ballyroney farmer: £88. Closkelt farmer: £86. Kilkeel farmer: £84. Warringstown farmer: £83. Ballynahinch farmer: £82.

Please note: First breeding sheep Sale will be on Monday, September 2 at 7.00pm. Tuesday’s sheep sale commences at 7.00pm.