Bullocks sell to £1160 for 580kg at Lisahally Mart

A sharper trade this week sold to a packed ringside.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS

A Moore £1160/580kg, £1120/480kg, William Moore £1120/600kg, Stephen Johnston £1100/600kg, £1100/650kg, £1045/520kg, Alexander McLaughlin £1050/530kg, £1035/530kg, William Moore £1050/640kg, Brian Johnston £1020/570kg, Joseph Cunningham £1015/630kg, £990/610kg, Mervyn Rodgers £970/480kg, £950/500kg, £925/480kg, £910/440kg, £900/470kg, William Neely £965/520kg, A McLaughlin £950/520kg, Brian Johnston £950/570kg, Herbert Dixon £940/520kg, £910/530kg, £900/570kg, Stephen Johnston £930/550kg, Joseph Cunningham £920/600kg, £890/540kg, William Moore £900/500kg and Mervyn Townley £885/440kg, £880/430kg.

HEIFERS

Alexander McLaughlin £1095/590kg, John McCollim £1080/570kg, Mervyn Rodgers £980/450kg, L Todd £980/460kg, £905/470kg, John McCollum £955/530kg, £900/530kg, £885/560kg, L Feeney £930/620kg, £910/570kg, Alexander McLaughlin £920/550kg, Mervyn Rodgers £890/450kg, £870/420kg, Joseph Cunningham £855/540kg, L Todd £830/450kg, J McCollum £815/560kg, £810/560kg, £800/510kg, £800/510kg and Mervyn Rodgers £800/480kg.

Ewe lambs selling to £97, fat lambs selling to £78.20, store lambs selling to £63 and fat ewes selling to £100.

FAT LAMBS

M Duffy £78.20/25kg, Patrick Duffy £74/24kg, Reis Clarke £74/26kg, A Smyton £73/29kg, C Moran £72.80/25kg, John Watson £72.50/24kg, £722.50/24kg, W McConway £72.50/27kg, £72/25kg, Frank Johnston £72.20/27kg, £72.20/25kg, Hugh McGuinness £72/26kg, Liam Gormley £72/25kg, P Burton £71.80/23kg, C Daly £71.50/24kg, A Glenn £71.20/24kg, R and M Archibald £71/25kg, D C Young £71/24kg and G Begley £71/24kg.

EWE LAMBS

James Black £97, £86, £84.50, £82 and £80.

STORE LAMBS

J J Dalton £63, James Black £59.50, £59, £59, Reginald Hamilton £57, D Walker £51.50 and Gareth Tracey £51.

FAT EWES

Patrick Duffy £100, John Brolly £75, John Watson £70, Sean Donaghy £66, D Walker £64.80, John Watson £61 and John Cutherbert £60.

Lisahally suckler calf sale: A flying trade on Saturday (October 19) as calves sold to great demand.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS

Hugh O’Connor £830/420kg, T McLaughlin £810/310kg, J Kelly £805/460kg, Samuel Thompson £800/360kg, £800/340kg, £795/360kg, £780/360kg, £760/340kg, £730/340kg, Charlie McShane £795/410kg, J Kelly £795/430kg, Paul Proctor £780/400kg, Alison Gillespie £770/320kg, Hugh O’Connor £730/380kg, T McLaughlin £720/290kg, Gerald McWilliams £715/300kg, Gregory Cassidy £710/470kg, Alison Gillespie £710/270kg, Hugh O’Connor £705/360kg, T McLaughlin £700/290kg, Hugh O’Connor £700/340kg, Mervyn Scott £680/330kg, T McLaughlin £670/260kg, Gerald McWilliams £655/310kg, T McLaughlin £655/260kg,£635/250kg, J Dalton £650/290kg,, £620/290lg Gerard Lynch £635/290kg, Paul Lusby £630/280kg and Samuel Miller £620/240kg.

HEIFERS

D Murphy £820/320kg, £790/320kg, S Maguire £800/340kg, £790/350kg, Thomas Irons £690/270kg, James O’Connor £685/300kg, Mervyn Scott £655/330kg, Alison Gillespie £650/340kg, Paul Lusby £635/220kg, T McLaughlin £630/290kg, Paul Proctor £630/340kg, Samuel Miller £620/290kg, Gerald McWilliams £610/290kg, Hugh O’Connor £600/320kg, £600/320kg, £600/300kg, R Miller £600/340kg, Alison Gillespie £600/260kg, £590/240kg, Gerard Lynch £590/260kg, Samuel Miller £580/230kg, Alan Thompson £570/250kg, Lee McElhinney £570/290kg, Mervyn Scott £570/280kg, £560/280kg, T Irons £555/250kg and Raymond Nutt £550/200kg.