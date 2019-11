Bullocks sell to £1215, heifers to £1120 and fat cows to £1075 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Probably the best trade of the autumn in all categories on Friday (November 1).

155 weanlings cleared up to 277.3p/k for a 256k Limousin male at £710 from a Grallagh farm.

A Saintfield farmer sold 14 Limousins to 270p for a 264k male at £715 and a second lot 258k at £690 or 267.4p/k.

A Lurgan farmer reached 270p for a 178k Charolais at £475.

A big entry of store heifers sold to £1120 followed by £1095 and £1070 twice for a Lisburn farmer.

A Katesbridge farmer reached 209p for a 426k Charolais at £1290. In the bullock section, a Moyadd farmer reached £1215 for a Simmental.

OTM steers sold to £1160 from a Ballyshiel farmer.

A pedigree Limousin bull from Glenhone sold at 2100gns.

Fat cows sold to £1075 for a 696k lot from Dromara.

Fat bulls to £1000 from Ballyward.

Dropped calves sold to £420 with a further five at £400 for males and females to £340.

DROPPED CALVES

Ballinahinch farmer: 2 Limousin bulls £420 and £400. Aughalee farmer: 2 Simmental bulls £400 each. Burren farmer: Belgian Blue bulls £400 and £355. Scarva farmer: Belgian Blue bull £400. Armagh farmer: Belgian Blue bulls and heifers, £370, £365, £360 and £340. Carnew farmer: £350. Scarva farmer: £340 and £330. Seaforde farmer: £280. Antrim farmer: £270.

WEANLINGS

Grallagh farmer: 256k at £710 or 2773p/k, 274k at £710 or 359p/k, 280k at £715 or 255.4p/k, 242k at £605 or 250p/k, 280k at £715 or 255p/k, 262k at £635. Newcastle farmer: 260k at £640 or 246p/k.Saintfield farmer: 264k at £715 or 270.8p/k, 258k at £690 or 267.4p/k, 238k at £620 or 260.5p/k, 202k at £505 or 250p/k. Lurgan farmer: 178k at £475 or 267p/k, 226k at £560 or 248p/k, 298k at £720 or 241p/k. Finnis farmer: 360k at £820, 386k at £815, 372k at £815. Tanvalley farmer: 300k at £700 and 370k at £700.

HEIFERS

Lisburn farmer: 660k at £1120, 660k at £1095, 614k at £1070, 602k at £1070. Annaclone farmer: 684k at £1085, 594k at £1000. Rathfriland farmer: 456k at £920, 410k at £805, 390k at £740, 448k at £860, 450k at £850. Dromore farmer: 382k at £740. Katesbridge farmer: 472k at £910, 426k at £890, 416k at £875, 448k at £900, 406k at £880.

FAT COWS AND BULLS

Fat bulls from Ballyward at £1000.

Fat cows: Dromara farmer: 696k at £1075. Annalong farmer: 696k at £905, 634k at £700, 608k at £670, 558k at £600.

BULLOCKS

Moyadd farmer: 698k at £1215, 628k at £1090. Ballyward farmer: 690k at £1140. Newry farmer: 650k at £1100, 620k at £1060, 586k at £1055, 606k at £1000, 502k at £965, 424k at £835. Moybrick farmer: 664k at £1100. Knockgorm farmer: 606k at £1055. Hillsborough farmer: 424k at £805, 402k at £750. Katebsbridge farmer: 430k at £785, 380k at £685, 430k at £760.

A much better trade for lambs on Tuesday evening with fat lambs sell to £85 from Moneyslane with 25k from Bryansford at £82.

Store lambs sold to 388p/k for 17.4k at £67.50 from Rathfriland.

A Ballyroney farmer sold 17.5k at £67.50 or 386p/k.

Fewer fat ewes of plainer quality were in the entry and sold to £79.

LAMBS

Moneyslane farmer: 29.6k at £85. Bryansford farmer: 25k at £82. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 26.3k at £80. Katesbridge farmer: 27.5k at £79.50. Lisnacreevy farmer: 24.7k at £78. Annaclone farmer: 22.8k at £78. Grallagh farmer: 24.8k at £78. Poyntzpass farmer: 27.5k at £78. Rathfriland farmer: 17.4k at £67.50. Ballyroney farmer: 17.5k at £67.50. Hillsborough farmer: 18.5k at £70 and 20k at £74. Ballymagappon farmer: 18.6k at £69.Ballynafoy farmer: 20k at £74. Markethill farmer: 20k at £72.

FAT EWES

Dromore farmer: £79. Katesbridge farmer: £75. Armagh farmer: £70 etc.