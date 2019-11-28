Bullocks sell to £1235 for 630kg at Lisahally Mart

Rise in prices this week at Lisahally Mart.

Bullocks sold to £1235/630kg and heifers sold to £1150/600kg.

BULLOCKS

S Devine £1235/630kg, £1090/520kg, William Bond £1230/640kg, £1170/600kg, £1085/600kg, £1080/570kg, £1075/610kg, £1050/600kg, £1050/560kg, £955/530kg, Robert Snodgrass £1065/620kg, S Devine £1040/500kg, £960/530kg, Hawthorn Heights £1035/500kg, Liam Devine £930/450kg, William Bond £850/590kg, Robert Snodgrass £830/510kg, £795/510kg, William Evans £810/470kg, Hawthorn Heights £800/440kg, Thomas Traynor £700/390kg and John Thompson £600/310kg, £500/360kg, £490/280kg.

HEIFERS

K Lynch £1150/600kg, £1125/610kg, £1080/500kg, Wilbert McNeill £1085/600kg, £1020/570kg, £995/580kg, Desmond McCrea £960/550kg, William Evans £960/560kg, R Sayers £930/420kg, Howard Lynn £900/500kg, Hawthorn Heights £900/460kg, Desmond McCrea £895/580kg, £880/530kg, £845/480kg, S Lynch £880/480kg, £870/450kg, John Thompson £880/480kg, £830/500kg, A Lynch £805/390kg, £800/360kg, £780/360kg, £750/360kg, Howard Lynn £800/500kg, £790/460kg, A Daly £740/390kg, 3700/400kg, William Evans £730/480kg, £700/460kg, W Moore £735/380kg, £700/360kg, £700/350kg, £690/320kg, £670/350kg, John Thompson £710/390kg, Desmond McCrea £670/420kg, £620/370kg, Thomas Traynor £610/310kg and John Thompson £500/290kg.

Fat lambs continue to hit a high selling to £91.50 on Tuesday.

FAT LAMBS

John McWilliams £91.50/25kg, Declan McGuinness £86.50/26kg, Robert Rankin £86.80/28kg, Reid Clarke £86/26kg, William Graham £86/26kg, Douglas McClelland £86/27kg, £86/26kg, William Graham £85.50/26kg, S Daly £85.50/26kg, Edward Logue £85.50/25kg, Edward Quigley £85.50/24kg, Martin O'Connor £8520/25kg, P O'Doherty £85.20/26kg, Norman Thompson £85/25kg, C Moran £85/25kg, Robert Devine £85/26kg, Norman Thompson £85/27kg, C Moran £85/26kg, William Graham £84.80/25kg,£84.50, G Begley £84.50/24kg, TTD Farms £84.50/25kg, £83.80/24kg, Robert Devine £84/27kg, C A Browne £84/25kg, £84/25kg, Norman McFarland £84/27kg, Bryan Jackson £84/25kg, Jeffrey Baird £83.50/27kg and Thomas Henderson £83.50/23kg, Alan Hogg £82/24kg.

FAT EWES

Geofrey Douglas £107, Edward Quigley £80, N Moore £80, £78, £75 and Thomas Henderson £80, £80.