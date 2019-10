Bullocks sell to £1285 for 660k at Omagh Mart

Heavier cattle presented this week, suggesting a reluctance for winter-finishing by many producers.

Bullocks

Peter McCullagh, Greencastle 575k £1180 and £1130, K Cunningham, Killaloo 530k £1060; 550k £1060; 475k £950, E Boland, Fintona 525k £1040; 540k £1030, A Hall, Donemana 680k £1330, H P McMahon, Beragh 590k £1155; 620k £1180, R Gallagher, Greencastle 525k £1030, P McGlinn, Brackey 555k £1080, G Hamilton, Castlederg 660k £1285; 595k £1130; 655k £1240, K McLaughlin, Drumquin 530k £1035; 580k £1090, C O’Hagan, Eskra 590k £1145, Jas Doris, Cookstown 520k £1000; 415k £940; 440k £945, Jas Mullin, Tattyreagh 640k £1225, R Wilson, Baronscourt 620k £1185; 675k £1270, D F McCullagh, Plumbridge 480k £1035, S McCann, Altamuskin 475k £1010, J Connolly, Castlederg 415k £875; 425k £850, Jas Monaghan, Ederney 420k £885, Pat O’Donnell, Castlederg 500k £1020; 450k £900, W D Ewing, Fintona 440k £890, R Ward, Mullaslin 445k £890, S Trouton, Birches 320k £710; 405k £840; 430k £860, J Wauchope, Strabane 480k £955 and J A McCay, Castlederg 345k £755.

Heifers

Tom Donnelly, Brookeboro 515k £1000; 525k £980, N Quinn, Ballygawley 515k £985, R Riddles, Donemana 605k £1145; 535k £1000, William Young, Castlederg 575k £1075, R J Johnston, Belleek 630k £1175; 600k £1105, S McCann, Altamuskin 550k £1025, R Irvine, Ederney 535k £995, C O’Hagan, Eskra 605k £1115, J Clarke, Claudy 470k £935; 505k £940; 535k £985, T McKinley, Botera 435k £920; 430k £885, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 460k £955; 465k £935; 500k £985, R Ward, Mullaslin 405k £815, G Skelton, Drumquin 480k £945, J A McCay, Castlederg 375k £735; 390k £755; 405k £790, M Donnelly, Foremass 595k £1090; 640k £1145; 580k £1035 and D Colgan, Drumnakilly 625k £1120.

Fat cows

S McCartney, Ballinamallard 690k £163, H Gallagher, Mountfield 780k £147, K McCaffrey, Foremass 780k £145, D Howard, Moneymore 670k £144, N Daly, Omagh 580k £141, J Sloan, Irvinestown 620k £141, C Maguire, Trillick 740k £138, N Conway, Mullaslin 600k £137, S Kelly, Carrickmore 730k £133; 600k £131 and G Murray, Fintona 570k £133.

Fat bulls

W C Young, Castlederg 1090k £128, D Alexander, Tarlin 1120k £126, M Elkin, Omagh 970k £124 and P McCrystal, Mullaslin 1080k £124.

Weanlings

G and A McCauley, Drumquin £650 and £640 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £545 Aberdeen Angus Heifer, S Mullin, Sixmilecross £600 Charolais bull, C Maguire, Trillick £595 Simmental bull, D Farrell, Dromore £585 Simmental bull; £525 Simmental Heifer, R Ross, Douglas Bridge £550 Aberdeen Angus heifer, D Ballantine, Glenhull £530 Limousin bull and J Connolly, Castlederg £520 Charolais heifer.

Dropped calves

R Graham, Trillick £440 Charolais bull, A. McKelvey, Meaghy £405 Aberdeen Angus bull; £365 Charolais heifer, A Millar, Sion Mills £355 Aberdeen Angus bull, Des Millar, Sion Mills £365 Aberdeen Angus heifer, C Caldwell, Killen £340 Charolais bull, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £335 Limousin bull, C Noble, Lislap £330 Belgian Blue bull, B McBride, Trillick £320 Belgian Blue heifer; £310 Belgian Blue bull, H Smyth, Dromore £315 Aberdeen Angus bull, K Alcorn, Omagh £305 Belgian Blue bull, S McCaffrey, Eskra £300 Limousin bull and J Sloan, Irvinestown £295 Limousin heifer.

Sale of suckled calves

340 calves came under the hammer, meeting a vast improvement in demand, with prices nearing last year’s levels.

Heifers

K Conlin, Fintona 310k £710; 305k £685; 420k £855; 240k £610, P McMenamin, Drumquin 330k £750, D F Monaghan, Kesh 305k £680; 240k £650, S Carron, Ederney 355k £780, N Daly, Omagh 335k £735, N Hemphill, Corlea 310k £680; 420k £890, C Devine, Strabane 325k £705, G McGrath, Omagh 425k £890; 230k £610, B McGinn, Trillick 425k £865; 345k £720, M O’Kane, Drumquin 250k £660; 235k £620; 330k £725, C Mitchell, Tattyreagh 210k £545, J Reid, Trillick 230k £595, Patrick McGinn, Clogher 240k £620; 280k £660, A Gallagher, Killeter 295k £730; 260k £630; 285k £655, G Gormley, Scraghey 235k £600 (2), M Donnelly, Carrickmore 320k £690; 315k £665, A McQuaid, Dromore 305k £660, L Cooper, Killen 250k £605; 280k £630, B McDonnell, Dromore 265k £640 and B Doherty, Lack 290k £680.

Bull/bullock calves

K Teague, Dromore 395k £950; 400k £910; 405k £900; 335k £770, A Campbell, Ballygawley 380k £900, E O’Kane, Drumquin, 385k £900; 335k £770, S Carron, Ederney 380k £880, N Daly, Omagh 345k £865, E Boyd, Drumquin 400k £915, J McFarlane, Broughderg 450k £950; 410k £865; 450k £940, Patrick McGinn, Clogher 310k £795; 345k £780; 230k £700, B Devine, Glenmornan 315k £805; 370k £845, P Gormley, Carrickmore 305k £770; 310k £760, N Hemphill, Corlea 300k £755; 335k £775; 350k £800, J Hunter, Drumquin 315k £755; 280k £700, J Reid, Trillick 310k £735; 250k £615; 245k £635, S Mellon, Fintona 340k £800; 350k £780; 360k £790, B O’Neill, Dungannon 300k £700; 340k £745, A O’Kane, Pomeroy 315k £730; 330k £745; 230k £705, G McGrath, Omagh 225k £650; 260k £705, L Cooper, Killen 240k £665, G Donnelly, Trillick 240k £640, A Gallagher, Killeter 255k £660, J Harvey, Castlederg 270kg £695, J P Logue, Castlederg 290k £715 and B McDonnell, Dromore 290k £700.