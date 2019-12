Bullocks sell to £1325 for 680kg at Lisahally Mart

A strong trade on Wednesday (December 18) as cattle sold to great demand.

Bullocks sold to £1325/680kg and heifers sold to £1110/540kg.

BULLOCKS

Shane McCloskey £1325/680kg, £1300/670kg, £1150/590kg, £1045/550kg, Keith Cunnigham £1130/590kg, Wilbert McNeill £1100/550kg, Keith Cunningham £1015/600kg, £995/570kg, £955/510kg, L Kinlop £1010/580kg, £1000/480kg,£970/420kg, Mervyn Rodgers £1005/520kg, J Snodgrass £1000/480kg, £970/430kg, Terence Milligan £790/340kg, 3710/330kg, £650/290kg, £635/290kg, £600/280kg, £580/270kg, Liam McCartney £775/550kg, £760/530kg, £675/500kg, Howard Lynn £650/410kg, John McConnell £650/300kg, £640/300kg, £620310kg and Gary Edgar £500/240kg.

HEIFERS

M McCombe £1110/540kg, £1095/490kg, S Devine £1085/520kg, £1050/540kg, £1030/500kg, £1000/510kg, Wibert McNeill £1050/580kg, M McCombe £1025/490kg, £1000/560kg, £1000/480kg, £995/540kg, £960/430kg, £935/450kg, £920/470kg, L Kinlop £1000/460kg, £990/£970/440kg, Keith Cunningham £1000/550kg, £925/540kg, Wilbert McNeill £965/580kg, John Patton £920/590kg, Mervyn Rodgers £915/520kg, £895/470kg, £875/550kg, £870/440kg, £850/400kg, £800/390kg, John Patton £950/560kg, Keith Cunningham £910/510kg, Howard Lynn £865/480kg, John Patton £800/480k and J Snodgrass £800/480kg.

Fat lambs selling to £93 on Tuesday (December 17).

Another great entry of sheep.

Prices as follows

FAT LAMBS

Michael O'Hara £93/25kg, Patrick Cunning £91/27kg, Noel McDaid £90/30kg,Michael O'Hara £90/30kg, Reid Clarke £90/25kg, Robert Rankin £90/25kg, B McShane £90/24kg, A McMurray £89.50/25kg, Michael Burke £89/24kg, Patrick Cunning £88/24kg,Barclay Todd £87.50/24kg, P O'Doherty £86/23kg, Robert Blackburn £85.50/23kg, John Devine £84.50/23kg, TTD Farm £83.50/23kg, £83.50/23kg, Graeme Cowan £83.50/23kg, Terence McCracken £83/24kg, Alwyn Fleming £83/23kg, John Ramsey £82.50/22kg, Hugh McGuinness £81.20/22kg, John Devine £81/23kg, Brian Burke £80/23kg and Graeme Cowan £7950/20kg.

STORE LAMBS

R Olphert £79, £72, Gordan Kee £75, Tynan Roulston £71.50, Reginald Hamilton £70, S Lynch £70, £69, £68, Terence McCracken £67.50, Gordan Kee £64.50 and Tynan Roulston £62.

FAT EWES

Neil Donaghy £92, Reginald Hamilton £82, £78, William Allen £70 and Michael Burke £63.50.