Bullocks sell to £1330 at Newtownstewart Mart

A smaller offering of cattle sold to a good trade with bullocks selling to £1330 (£690 over £1 and £263 per 100kgs) while heifers sold to £1220 £600 over £1 and £255 per 100kgs.

Fat cows: T Robb, Castlederg 645kgs £133; C Baxter, Drumquin 620kgs £123 and R Buchanan, Donemana 835kgs £111, 730kgs £110.

Poorer cows sold from £80 up.

Bullock prices: T Harley, Plumbridge 640kgs £1330, 635kgs £1320, 610kgs £1230, 565kgs £1120 average £1255 and £205 per 100kgs. Owenreagh Farm Services, Omagh 540kgs £1065; R Pinkerton, Omagh 540kgs £1000, 585kgs £990; Mark Marlow, Omagh 550kgs £965, 530kgs £960 A Moore, Ardstraw 365kgs £905 (£248 per 100kgs), 285kgs £750 (£263 per 100kgs), 305kgs £710 (£233 per 100kgs), E Hamilton, Douglas Bridge 470kgs £880, 440kgs £840, 435kgs £790, 410kgs £765 and S McFarland, Sion Mills 420kgs £760.

Heifer prices: T Robb, Castlederg 620kgs £1220; G Hamilton, Castlederg 555kgs £1150 and £1080; 585kgs £1110, 590kgs £900; A Harley, Plumbridge 545kgs £1100, 525kgs £1060, 540kgs £1035, 490kgs £940. J O’Donnell, Omagh 550kgs £1030. S McFarland, Sion Mills 545kgs £990, 460kgs £855. M Marlow, Omagh 600kgs £990, 420kgs £840; Owenreagh Farm Services, Omagh 550kgs £970, 520kgs £950, 455kgs £860, 425kgs £825 and A Moore, Ardstraw 310kgs £790 (£215 per 100kgs) 360kgs £774.

Friday morning sheep sale: An Omagh farmer 26.50kgs £89; D McIlwaine 25.70kgs £88; S Conway 25.20kgs £87.50; K Kelly 24.40kgs £87; W J Doherty 26.50kgs £87; W H Cather 25.40kgs £86; W T Nethery 23.40kgs £85; P Devine 23.30kgs £85; S Brogan 25.20kgs £84; W T Stronge 23.40kgs £83; 22.40kgs £81.50; A Patrick 24kgs £82.80; K Walsh 24.20kgs £82 and J McCourt 22.80kgs £79.