Bullocks sell to £1330 for 740kg at Lisahally Mart

An excellent trade on Wedensday.

Cattle sold to a flying trade.

Bullocks sold to £1330/740kg and heifers sold to £1105/590kg.

BULLOCKS

Philip McShane £1330/740kg, £1280/670kg, R F Cummings £1220/680kg, £1195/690kg, £1175/690kg, Robert Hamilton £1180/640kg, £1165/630kg, £1075/580kg, M Deery £1165/710kg, £1050/660kg, Philip McShane £1120/680kg, P and M Casey £1020/630kg, £960/530kg, Stuart McKeague £1000/490kg, Patrick McShane £950/490kg, R Cummings £940/570kg, P and M Casey £930/560kg, £920/500kg, Samuel Young £920/540kg, £865/470kg, Staurt McKeague £900/450kg, £900/500kg, £890/540kg, £880/430kg, £850/500kg, £850/470kg, £830/40kg, £825/400kg, £815/400kg, £810/460kg, Patrick McShane £890/470kg, John Catterson £850/540kg, Samuel Young £850/500kg, £840/520kg, £800/510kg and Stuart McKeague £800/450kg, £790/390kg.

HEIFERS

A Deery £1105/590kg, £1090/480kg, £1040/470kg, P and M Casey £1095/610kg, S Todd £900/460kg, Patrick McShane £885/530kg, S Moore £880/510kg, £860/500kg, £820/510kg, G Christie £870/460kg, £870/470kg, W McShane £870/460kg, £850/420kg, William Bond £865/520kg, £860/530kg, £860/580kg, £860/530kg, £855/560kg, Patrick McShane £845/420kg, S Todd £840/420kg, £780/450kg, £750/460kg, £740/430kg, Robert Scott £15/460kg, £800/520kg, G Christie £810/440kg, £800/420kg, William Bond £805/500kg, £770/480kg, Patrick McShane £770/470kg, L Kelly £770/430kg, £760/410kg, £740/400kg and G Christie £730/480kg.

Prices rocketed as fat lambs sold to £81 on Tuesday.

FAT LAMBS

Robert Henry £81/26kg,Wilfred Purcell £80/27kg, Reid Clarke £79.50/25kg, Barry Lyons £79/27kg, James Proctor £78.50/25kg, Norman Thompson £77.20/25kg, Robert Lowry £77/26kg, Hilary Derry £76.80/24kg, John Dodds £76.80/24kg, Barry Lyons £76.20/25kg, A McMurray £76/23kg, David Moore £74.20/23kg, A Devine £74/33kg, Christopher O'Neill £7350/24kg, Michael Cartin £73.20/26kg, Robert Blackburn £72.80/24kg, Patrick Duffy £72.50/23kg, £72/22kg, Cyril Dalton £71.50/21kg and Aidan McLaughlin £71.20/22kg.

STORE LAMBS

David Crockett £69.50, £64, S Lynch £69, £62, A Kelly £64, £63, Hilary Deery £63 and John Murphy £60.

FAT EWES

R McKean £75, Hugh O'Connor £73.50, Aidan McLaughlin £66.50 and R McKean £60.