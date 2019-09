Bullocks sell to £1335 for 670kgs at Newtownstewart Mart

Due to the good weather there was a smaller supply of stock.

Bullock prices: J Gallagher, Omagh 670kgs £1335, 645kgs £1215, 630kgs £1165, 570kgs £1160 and £1090, 530kgs £1030, 550kgs £980, 500kgs, £975, 515kgs £965 and £945. R F Cummings, Strabane 685kgs £1190, 705kgs £1170, 615kgs £1140. S A Eaton, Dungiven 630kgs £1135, 625kgs £1115, 590kgs £1005; C R Gibson, Eglinton 595kgs £1090; H Sayers, Donemana 530kgs £1085, 520kg £1065 515kgs £850, 505kgs £920. R Callan, Eglinton 535kgs £980.

Smaller bullocks and bulls sold from £290 up to £720.

Heifer prices: H Sayers, Donemana 535kgs £930, 500kgs £915, 490kgs £835, 480kgs £815; J Marshall, Killeter 550kgs £900 and S Rankin, Castlederg 520kgs £900.

Smaller heifers sold from £390 to £780.

Sheep sale; C O McAskie 25.7kgs £75.80; P Keenan 24kgs £75.50; Ronnie Scott 24kgs £75; R Pollock 30kgs £75; 24kgs £74; Richard Grant 26kgs £74.50; P McFarland 26kgs £74; F Hasson 25.7kgs £74; I McCrea 25.3kgs £73; S Dennison 24.8kgs £72; Philip McNamee 22.9kgs £72 and J Cassidy 23.2kgs £71.50.

Fat ewes sold from £48 to £89.