Bullocks sell to £1370 for 730k at Omagh Mart

Another large entry with bidding more enthusiastic.

Bullocks

R Nethery, Omagh 540k £1130; 550k £1115, G A Crawford, Castlederg 510k £1050; 480k £1045; 490k £1040, P Mullin, Drumlister 580k £1185; 700k £1325; 635k £1210, B McGahan, Galbally 560k £1120; 620k £1235; 515k £1025; 600k £1160; 480k £1010, R and D Laird, Strabane 730k £1370, E Armstrong, Fintona 740k £1345; 665k £1240, R Wilson, Baronscourt 685k £1340, P McKenna, Garvaghey 650k £1275, E McAleer, Dromore 440k £980 and £960; 495k £1075; 370k £745, R McNeill, Ballymagorry 445k £970, Strule Properties, Omagh 445k £920; 530k £1020, A McCusker, Omagh 425k £870; 465k £930; 400k £800, Jas Doris, Cookstown 495k £1000; 685k £1295, E Donaghy, Mountfield 540k £1040, I McFarland, Clanabogan 540k £1030; 565k £1065, G McGirr, Trillick 550k £1040; 590k £1105, William Doherty, Strabane 615k £1155, T Phillips, Ederney 570k £1070, M Ferris, Leglands 605k £1130, Jas Lecky, Castlederg 500k £920, N Hill, Newtownstewart 515k £940, M Cush, Pomeroy 520k £950 and D G Alexander, Drumquin 700k £1270; 580k £1055.

Heifers

D and E Hackett, Ballygawley 420k £915; 460k £980 and £970; 435k £890, K Quinn, Strabane 475k £980; 450k £920, I Jeffers, Coagh 460k £935; 515k £995, E McCann, Fintona 640k £1190; 645k £1180; 630k £1120, M McCanny, Sion Mills 590k £1100, D Palmer, Gortaclare 570k £1095 and £1060, A Allen, Donemana 510k £980, B Goodwin, Dromore 525k £990; 540k £1000; 520k £960, R Riddles, Donemana 555k £1045; 530k £980, H O’Brien, Dromore 540k £1000, Will Short, Beragh 520k £980; 525k £965 and P McKernan, Seskinore 575k £1060.

Fat cows

N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 670k £177; 850k £163; 820k £159, M Monaghan, Dunamore 930k £175 (£1627), P McNulty, Mountfield 720k £174, N McGarrigle, Irvinestown 620k £171, R Crozier, Dromore 510k £168, G Donnelly, Trillick 550k £165, G Donnelly, Moneygar 630k £159, P McQuaid, Dromore 640k £151, M O’Kane, Drumquin 680k £147, D Gormley, Sixmilecross 720k £147; 680k £147, Des Scott, Gillygooley 650k £143 and M Moore, Leglands 620k £142.

Fat bulls

C Fyffe, Castlederg 1090k £139, A Roulston, Dromore 1070k £119 and G McCauley, Drumquin 870k £118.

Weanlings

M Moore, Leglands £700 Charolais bull, P. McMenamin, Envagh £665 Simmental bull; £570 Charolais bull, B. Doherty, Lack £640 Charolais bull, G&M McCauley, Drumquin £605; £580 and £570 Simmental bulls, D. Emery, Castlederg £560 Charolais Heifer, T. Waugh, Castlederg £560 Angus bull, S. Clarke, Drumlea £510 Limousin bull; £500 Friesian bull, M. Quinn, Dromore £505 Charolais Heifer.

Dropped Calves

C Crumley, Strabane £400; £385 and £380 Aberdeen Angus bull, C Elkin, Omagh £365 Belgian Blue heifer, J. Edgar, Clanabogan £360 Saler bull, K McKenna, Eskra £355 Aberdeen Angus bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £355 and £335 Aberdeen Angus bull, M E Kenwell, Dromore £340 Belgian Blue Heifer, C Turner, Drumquin £340 Charolais heifer, B McGinn, Trillick £335 Charolais bull; £305 Charolais heifer and Foyle View Farms, Strabane £315 Limousin bull.

Sale of suckled calves

300 calves on offer met firm demand, with prices back on a par with last years.

Bull/bullock calves

F Hayes, Ederney 300k £785, William Brown, Glenhull 320k £785, J T Robinson, Claudy 340k £830; 330k £805, Patrick Fox, Carrickmore 320k £775, A Kelly, Carrickmore 315k £760; 400k £850, Jas Walsh, Arvalee 335k £795; 350k £775, Pat McCrystal, Mullaslin 325k £770; 355k £800, N McCullagh, Drumlea 340k £800, F Clarke, Drumlea 330k £790; 310k £720; 260k £705, R Grugan, Carrickmore 360k £835; 250k £660, J J McNabb, Trillick 350k £805, R Thompson, Castlederg 370k £850, M McGoldrick, Ederney 200k £630; 220k £590, P McCormack, Tullnacross 255k £750, T O’Connor, Killyclogher 220k £625, L Floyd, Castlederg 240k £670; 215k £595, J F Kelly, Loughmacrory 240k £660, J P Logue, Castlederg 230k £620, M Campbell, Trillick 295k £740, M Daly, Carrickmore 305k £710, J J Muldoon, Cookstown 310k £715; 375k £845; 365k £820 and K O’Neill, Dromore 380k £810.

Heifer calves

R Scott, Gortin 315k £765; 310k £740; 320k £760; 310k £735, P Fox, Carrickmore 335k £755, H Donnelly, Altamuskin 345k £750, A Kelly, Carrickmore 355k £770 and £765, L Floyd, Castlederg 305k £660, P Gormley, Carrickmore 355k £765; 225k £640; 230k £650, K Teague, Dromore 370k £795, E McAroe, Drumquin 360k £770; 280k £655, M Scott, Newtownstewart 360k £765, M McGoldrick, Ederney 210k £630 (3); 180k £565 (2); 245k £695, P Moss, Scraghey 225k £640; 240k £645; 255k £625, P and J Logan, Newtonbutler 245k £650; 240k £600, P McCrystal, Mullaslin 260k £675, F Gallen, Castlederg 300k £720 and F Hayes, Ederney 265k £665.