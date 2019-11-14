Bullocks sell to £1385 for 770kg at Lisahally Mart

A good entry of cattle selling to rising prices.

Bullocks sold to £1385/770kg and heifers to £1145/640kg.

BULLOCKS

Gary Hamilton £1385/770kg, £1335/750kg, £1330/700kg, £1330/730kg, William Bond £1305/710kg, £1265/790kg, Robert McCrea £970/520kg, £945/490kg, £870/510kg, S McElhatton £920/470kg, £900/450kg, £890/430kg, £880/440kg, A Harpur £860/450kg, £810/430kg, D Farrell £800/430kg, £760/440kg, John Logue £660/330kg and Bernard Feeney £580/280kg, £570/230kg, £490/200kg.

HEIFERS

Philip McShane £1145/640kg, £1105/670kg, William Bond £1100/570kg, Alexander McLaughlin £1000/540kg, £975/540kg, £915/480kg, £900/470kg, £895/510kg, £795/450kg, Robert McCrea £885/510kg, £820/490kg, £815/480kg, £815/490kg, £795/510kg, £790/470kg, Geofrey Killen £765/450kg, Joseph McElhatton £760/400kg, Robert Love £760/450kg, £755/460kg, £755/440kg, £745/420kg, £700/390kg, £700/460kg, £680/420kg, £65/430kg, £665/420kg, Robert McCrea £750/520kg, £700/480kg, Joseph McElhatton £740/400kg, S Moore £730/380kg, Robert Waugh £690/390kg, £635/410kg, Bernard Feeney £640/290kg and Robert Love £635/400kg.

Fat lambs sold to another level on Tuesday selling to £88.80, store lambs to £76.50 and fat ewes £94.

FAT LAMBS

Seamus McCloskey £88.80/31kg, R Olphert £88/30kg, £82/25kg, Reid Clarke £87.50/27kg, M Burke £87/25kg, A McMurray £87/27kg, David Walsh £85.20/27kg, Andrew Olphert £85/24kg, Norman Thompson £85/27kg, Seoirse O’Neill £84.80/24kg, D S R Moore £84.50/24kg, Hugh O’Connor £84.50/27kg, Jack Lynch £84.20/26kg, Declan McGuinness £84/25kg, John Ramsey £84/24kg, Norman Thompson £83.80/26kg, M Burke £83.20/23kg, James O’Hagan £82.50/26kg, £82/24kg, W Kennedy £82/26kg, Hugh McGuinness £81/24kg, £80/25kg, John Ramsey £81/26kg, Robert Lowry £80/24kg, S Kelly £80/23kg and J J Dalton £80/25kg.

STORE LAMBS

Hilary Deery £76.50, William Douglas £75, R Olphert £72.50, Seoirse O’Neill £71.50, Martin Smyth £70, £69.50, Michael Hasson £67.50 and John Logue £72.

FAT EWES

John McWilliams £94, K Spence £92, £90, £86, P Jeffers £84, £76, S Nesbitt £89, B McShane £80, J JDalton £70, John Logue £70, Stephen McCay £70, Robert Lowry £70 and D R S Moore £70.