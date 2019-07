Bullocks sell to £1390 at Newtownstewart

A smaller supply of Cattle on offer saw Bullocks selling to £1390 and £805 over £1, while Heifers sold to £1140 and £540 over £1; Fat Cows selling to £1260 and £168 per 100kgs.

Fat Cows; W T R Crawford, Droit 750kgs £168; J R Lowry, Bready 640kgs £144, 840kgs £130. T Davis, Strabane 540kgs £143, 670kgs £122. R McConnell, Gortin 610kgs £145; G Lecky, Castlederg 830kgs £121.

Bullock and Bull prices; D McCullagh, Greencastle 585kgs £1390, 570kgs £1085, 470kgs £825; T Semple, Castlederg 510kgs £965; A local farmer 460kgs £950, 440kgs £910, 410kgs £840, 455kgs £820; C Feeney, Limavady 460kgs £920, 490kgs £910, 510kgs £900, 480kgs £875 and £850, 430kgs £780, 460kgs £800; K McCrumlish, Omagh 390kgs £830, 375kgs £705. A Ballykelly farmer 430kgs £820, 385kgs £790; Justin Donaghey, Ederney 240kgs £670 (£279 per 100kgs) 260kgs 3660 (£254 per 100kgs)

250kgs £640. H Catterson, Castlederg 300kgs £760, 310kgs £705.

Heifer prices; T Semple, Castlederg 600kgs £1140, 520kgs £995, 500kgs £910. W T R Crawford, Droit 550kgs £1075. A Drumquin farmer 570kgs £995, 470kgs £855. R Miller, Newtownstewart 500kgs £900, 480kgs £890, 430kgs £810. D McCullagh, Greencastle 410kgs £850. K McCrumlish, Omagh 420kgs £815, 350kgs £730, 340kgs £700; R Hemphill, Castlederg 460kgs £750; H Catterson, Castlederg 310kgs £680, 300kgs £645. King Farms, Omagh 280kgs £510; Peter McCrory, Cranagh 450kgs £800, 450kgs £760.

Sheep sale; A good entry on offer saw Fat Ewes and Rams selling to £179 while lambs sold up to £78.

M Lynch 23.90kgs £78; R Daly 23.90kgs £77.50; D lecky 24.70kgs £77; K McNamee 23.50kgs £77; W T Stronge 24.10kgs £77; P Keenan 23.60kgs £77; R Robb 24kgs £76; A Condy 23.50kgs £75.50; D McNamee 23.30kgs £75.50; T Robb 23.70kgs £75; G McCrea 22kgs £73.50; P Conway 22.20kgs £73.50.

Store Lambs sold from £56 to £73.

Fat Ewes and Rams; R Pollock £179, £117 and £89; S Keatley £94; R Robb £93; P Conway £87; D Dunbar £87; C McAskie £85; D McNamee £84; K McNamee £78.

Other Ewes sold from £58 to £70.