Bullocks sell to £1400 at Omagh Mart

A huge entry in all sections, with prices reacting to the current times.

Bullocks

C Grugan, Seskinore 800k £1400; 730k £1310; 655k £1200, Ballygawley producer 760k £1300; 655k £1240; 615k £1175, R and C Elkin, Omagh 680k £1280; 660k £1275; 740k £1280, F J McGurk, Teebane 690k £1245; 670k £1200; 560k £1050, F. McConville, Errigal 580k £1140, J Hyndman, Ardmore 525k £1065; 500k £1000; 510k £985, M Collins, Fyfin 555k £1125; 590k £1125; 410k £820, A McConnell, Gortin 525k £1055; 615k £1135; 495k £980, P McCullagh, Greencastle 570k £1130, H McCarney, Fintona 565k £1100; 590k £1100, D O’Donnell, Killeter 580k £1130; 540k £1030, F W Browne, Omagh 550k £1055, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 440k £990; 415k £925; 4105k £895, W J Patterson, Striff 405k £895, S Rankin, Castlederg 450k £940; 415k £845, J McKeown, Mountjoy 430k £885, R Thompson, Castlederg 470k £945; 510k £950, K McGrath, Knockmoyle370k £790; 470k £940, R Sterritt, Mountjoy 390k £825; 395k £790 and H Colton, Dromore 4920k £960.

Heifers

R and C Elkin, Omagh 620k £1170; 560k £1000, C Grugan, Seskinore 665k £1140; 585k £1045, R Riddles, Donemana 620k £1130 and £1115; 590k £1060; 560k £1030, M Walker, Corlea 610k £1130; 545k £1000, Jas Donnelly, Beragh 600k £1100; 550k £995, A Kennedy, Castlederg 595k £1070, R Irvine, Ederney 550k £1045; 490k £980, D Palmer, Gortaclare 545k £1040; 525k £980; 490k £940, E Houston, Donemana 520k £975; 525k £955, J McKinney, Knockmoyle 550k £950; 555k £950 and J F Kelly, Loughmacrory 535k £950.

Fat cows

D McFarland, Sixmilecross 710k £170, J Doyle, Cookstown 570k £167; 566k £166, A Knight, Irvinestown 860k £165, K Warnock, Trillick 590k £165, C McAskie, Mountjoy 910k £157, S Fox, Carrickmore 700k £150, G Bradley, Mountfield 520k £149, T Quinn, Sion Mills 570k £149, K Murray, Fintona 710k £148; 530k £144, N Quinn, Ballygawley 630k £143 and B Patterson, Altamuskin 790k £141.

R and S Nesbitt, Killen 1060k £147; 800k £129, J Sinclair, Strabane 940k £136, C Noble, Lislap 750k £136, G Armstrong, Lack 950k £128 and C Dixon, Sixmilecross 880k £126.

Weanlings

K McFadden, Mountfield £685 Limousin bull, P D Kirk, Drumlea £670 Charolais bull, J Hunter, Drumquin £610 Charolais bull, B Patterson, Altamuskin £605 Limousin bull, P Fox, Creggan £600 Charolais bull, T Waugh, Castlederg £585 Simmental bull, K A Alcorn, Omagh £560 Belgian Blue heifer and T Tait, Omagh £550 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Sale of suckled calves

360 calves on offer, with buyers showing more appetite for lightweights, whilst calves over 400kgs failed to meet last year’s prices.

Bull/bullock calves

M McDermott, Loughmacrory 300k £740; 335k £780; 285k £685, L Nugent, Pomeroy 310k £750; 310k £725, J and M Donnelly, Drumquin 310k £735 (2); 345k £760, M O’Neill, Tirquin 300k £700, T Conlin, Fintona 320k £735; 395k £865; 275k £665, D Robb, Castlederg 320k £735; 415k £860, W Cousins, Omagh 330k £745, Jack Hunter, Drumquin 330k £740, M Blee, Donemana 310k £695, S. McMenamin, Drumquin 330k £740, J Donnelly, Altamuskin 405k £865, E O’Kane, Drumquin 405k £840; 465k £930, N Hemphill, Omagh 445k £910, R Gilchrist, Douglas Bridge 400k £820, P Farley, Sixmilecross 435k £880, M Carland, Mountfield 400k £810, J Woods, Beragh 505k £1010, Jas McGrath, Botera 230k £665; 265k £685, D A Monaghan, Cookstown 270k £740; 235k £605; 275k £660, D Emery, Castlederg 255k £650, M Maguire, Ederney 250k £635; 285k £640 and P T McCarroll, Fintona 260k £615; 265k £605; 295k £665.

Heifer calves

N McNulty, Dromore 335k £775; 320k £755; 330k £750; 295k £735, F McFadden, Strabane 330k £705; 265k £600; 230k £520, C Hannigan, Ederney 330k £700, C Mitchell, Tattyreagh 305k £645; 240k £540, G Murray, Fintona 340k £715, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 345k £720; 290k £630, D Robb, Castlederg 345k £720, M Carland, Mountfield 325k £670; 290k £645, W Cousins, Omagh 365k £750; 240k £545; 280k £585, Jack Hunter, Drumquin 405k £805, E O’Kane, Drumquin 435k £850, S. McMenamin, Drumquin 255k £595; 295k £645; 290k £620, M Donnelly, Altamuskin 265k £605, D Emery, Castlederg 230k £525, L McBride, Drumquin 265k £600 and M McDermott, Loughmacrory 295k £655.