Bullocks sell to a high of £1,135 at Omagh Mart

With the exception of dropped calves, all other rings had smaller entries, with demand on the dip.

Bullocks: Rose Marlow, Eskra 500k, £1,050, K McSorley, Trillick 420k, £860, L and J Keenan, Carrickmore 485k, £985, A Knight, Irvinestown 350k, £720; 380k, £789; 390k, £800, M Coyle, Carrickmore 365k, £730, R and C Elkin, Omagh 590k, £1,135; 550k, £1,050 and A Burke, Dungannon 390k, £780.

Heifers: Clogher producer, 450k, £1,000; 415k, £890; 440k, £935; 425k, £880, S McNulty, Glenmornan 415k, £850, R and C Elkin, Omagh 475k, £950; 570k, £1,050, P Gormley, Drumquin 415k, £830; 445k, £875 and A Hall, Donemana 575k, £1,100.

Fat cows: C Monteith, Seskinore 510k, £169; 520k, £150, J Robinson, Donemana 710k, £150; 710k, £141, M O’Hagan, Plumbridge 540k, £145, H Elliot, Irvinestown 550k, £139; 620k, £130, K McSorley, Trillick 630k, £135, D Holland, Strabane 560k, £134, P Connolly, Castlederg 660k, £133; 800k, £129 and M O’Hagan, Mountfield 870k, £130.

Friesian cows: F McCartan, Beragh 740k, £118; 592k, £116; 660k, £105, L McCarney, Seskinore 710k, £117, D Alexander, Omagh 630k, £113, Robert Clarke, Castlederg 690k, £650, £111; 680k, £104, C Crumley, Strabane 720k, £108; 670k, £105, J Cashel, Trillick 690k, £105, R Sterritt, Mountjoy 670k, £105, T Patrick, Drumlegagh 630k, £104 and S McQuaid, Trillick 640k, £101.

Dropped calves: J Begley, Carrickmore £560 and £500 Charolais bulls; £390 Charolais heifer, K O’Neill, Dromore £515 Charolais heifer, R Tait, Newtownstewart £450 Simmental bull, L Fleming, Omagh £420 Charolais bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £370 Simmental bull; £365 Angus heifer, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £355 Limousin bull, D McClure, Beragh £350 Belgian Blue bull, C McAleer, Drumnakilly £350 and £335 Hereford bulls, M E Kenwell, Dromore £355 Belgian Blue heifer and N Irwin, Enniskillen £340 Limousin bull.

Weanlings: Chas Mitchell, Tattyreagh £820 Limousin bull, C Campbell, Clanabogan £715 and £640 Limousin bulls, G Monteith, Seskinore £700 and £675 Charolais heifers, Des Moore, Fintona £645 and £595 Belgian Blue bulls.