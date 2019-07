Bullocks selling to £1,200 at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night (July 22) cattle sale there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked at £2.11ppk for a 510kg Charolais with heifers at £1.80ppk for a 538kg Limousin.

Light weight stores sold to £2.33ppk for a 318kg Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Castlewellan farmer 510kg Charolais £1,075 (2.11ppk), Burrenreagh farmer 554kg Charolais £1,040 (1.88kg), Downpatrick farmer 590kg Limousin £1,110 (1.86ppk) and 650kg Limousin £1,200 (1.85ppk), Castlewellan farmer 536kg Saler £970 (1.81ppk), Strangford farmer 702kg Simmental £980 (1.40ppk) and 696kg Friesian £770 (1.11ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg

Ardglass farmer 318kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £740 (2.33ppk), Ballynoe farmer 406kg Limousin £890 (2.19ppk), Vianstown farmer 408kg Limousin £890 (2.18ppk), Ballynoe farmer 358kg Aberdeen Angus £760 (2.12ppk), Downpatrick farmer 428kg Aberdeen Angus £855 (2.07ppk), Ballynoe farmer 346kg Limousin £715 (2.07ppk) and 400kg Saler £930 (2.03ppk), Castlewellan farmer 470kg Saler £930 (1.98ppk), Clough farmer 462kg Aberdeen Angus £900 (1.95ppk) and Castlewellan farmer 486kg Saler £920 (1.89ppk).

Heifers 500kg plus

Clough farmer 538kg Limousin £970 (1.80ppk) and 582kg Limousin £1045 (1.80ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Bonecastle farmer 392kg Limousin £850 (2.17ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 374kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £800 (2.14ppk), Ballygowan farmer 336kg Aberdeen Angus £715 (2.13ppk), Ballynoe farmer 404kg Limousin £850 (2.10ppk), 374kg Limousin £785 (2.10ppk), 416kg Charolais £770 (1.85ppk) and 412kg Limousin £645 (1.57ppk).

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday, July 20 there was an increased entry of lambs selling to £84.00 and fat ewes to £105.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.87ppk Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS:

Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £84.00, Ballyculter farmer 24kg, £83.50, Saul farmer 24kg, £81.50, Castlescreen farmer 26kg, £80.00, Woodgrange farmer 25kg, £79.00, Dromara farmer 25kg, £78.50, Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £78.50, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £78.00, Loughinisland farmer 25kg, £78.00, Ballynahinch farmer 26kg, £78.00, Ballyhossett farmer 24kg, £78.00, Annacloy farmer 24kg, £77.50, Legamaddy farmer 24kg, £77.00, Loughinisland farmer 23kg, £77.00, Ballynoe farmer 24kg, £77.00, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £77.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £77.00, Tyrella farmer 24kg, £76.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 24kg, £75.50, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg, £75.00, Lisburn farmer 23kg, £74.50, Strangford farmer 23kg, £74.50, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £74.50, Annadorn farmer 23kg, £74.00, Woodgrange farmer 23kg, £74.00, Kilcoo farmer 23kg, £74.00, Cabra farmer 23kg, £74.00, Clough farmer 23kg, £74.00, Killinchy farmer 23kg, £73.70, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg, £73.50, Kilkeel farmer 23kg, £73.50, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg, £72.50, Saintfield farmer 21kg, £71.50 and Banbridge farmer 24kg, £71.00.

FAT EWES:

Corbally farmer £105, Legamaddy farmer £97.00. Ballynahinch farmer £90.00, Saintfield farmer £90.00, Clough farmer £87.00, Castlewellan farmer £85.50, Portaferry farmer £85.00, Annalong farmer £83.00, Saintfield £82.00, Clough farmer £80.00, Killyleagh farmer £80.00, Ballyculter farmer £80.00, Dromara farmer £80.00 and Castlewellan farmer £75.00.