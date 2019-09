Bullocks selling to £1,235 at Newtownstewart Mart

Another good supply of cattle saw bullocks selling to £1,235.

Heifers selling to £1,165; fat cows selling to £1,035 and £146 per 100kgs.

Bullock and bull prices: G McCausland, Moyle 770kgs, £1,235, 760kgs, £1,125, 695kgs, £1,140; 655kgs, £1,075 and £1,035; W T Boyd, Strabane 655kgs, £1,125; J E Mullan, Claudy 600kgs, £1,120; 470kgs, £775; A Armstrong, Dromore 605kgs, £1,110, 585kgs, £1,000. R McElrea, Newtownstewart 595kgs, £1,095, 600kgs, £1,090, 585kgs, £1,075; 560kgs, £990, 530kgs, £940, 490kgs, £895; R Buchanan, Donemana 630kgs, £1,035, 565kgs, £880; M Millar, Strabane 600kgs, £1,130, 485kgs, £910, 405kgs, £705; G McCormick, Dungiven 510kgs, £890, 550kgs, £890. G McCrea, Moyle 510kgs, £885, 450kgs, £830, 405kgs, £870; H Young, Castlederg 485kgs, £875 and P Anderson, Aghyaran 430kgs, £825, 425kgs, £815 435kgs, £810.

Heifer prices: Ms D Hood, Claudy 615kgs, £1,165, 545kgs, £1,110, 560kgs,£1,085, 575kgs, £1,050, 500kgs, £1,010, 470kgs, £800; V J Arthur, Douglas Bridge 535kgs, £1,040 and £1,020, 540kgs, £1,025 and £900, 555kgs, £990, 515kgs, £955, 530kgs, £935; R McElrea, Newtownstewart 615kgs, £955; J Moore, Ardstraw 565kgs, £920; 450kgs, £785; J E Mullan, Claudy 485kgs, £890, 440kgs, £805; J McCay, Castlederg 470kgs, £830, 465kgs, £755, 455kgs, £740 and P Anderson, Aghyaran 430kgs, £800, 365kgs, £685.

Fat cows: W T R Crawford, Droit 705kgs, £146, 720kgs, £1,035, 665kgs, £142, 730kgs, £111; R Matthewson, Killymore 670kgs, £145; N Dooher, Donemana 790kgs, £121 605kgs, £127 and B McKenna, Legnabraid 625kgs, £112.

Sheep sale: A full yard of sheep sold to a better trade than expected therefore resulting in a complete clearance.

B S Ferris 27.5kgs, £77; J McBride 25kgs, £76.50; C Frazer 25.50kgs, £76.20; F McKenna 27.7kgs, £76; R Scott 24.5kgs, £76; P Monaghan 25kgs, £76; Jas Morris 25.7kgs, £75.80; W T Stronge 23.7kgs, £75.50; E Ward 25.6kgs ,£75.50; D Dunbar 25.7kgs, £75.50; I Frazer 24.40kgs, £75; R Giboney 23.8kgs, £75; R Lecky 25.8kgs, £75; S A Conway 24.1kgs, £74.50; S Allison 24.3kgs, £74; B Ferris 24.7kgs, £74; Ms S Cooke 23.8kgs, £74; E Giboney 23.8kgs, £74; A Condy 23.8kgs, £73; G McFarland 23.2kgs, £73; R Hill 23.7kgs, £73; K McNamee 22.4kgs, £72.80 and C McAneney 23.5kgs, £72.50.

Fat ewes sold from £48 to £83.