Bullocks selling to £1,240 for 590kg at Lisahally Mart

A steady trade throughout on Wednesday (June 26).

Bullocks sold to £1,240 for 590kg, heifers sold to £1,100 for 560kg and fat cows sold to £1,188.80 for 980kg.

BULLOCKS: A Moore £1,240/590kg, £1,210/600kg, £1,190/490kg, R Thompson £1,190/480kg, £1,170/470kg, Kelly Farms £1,140/720kg, £1,070/710kg, R McKean £955/490kg, Dermott McLaughlin £900/490kg, R McKean £850/410kg, Meadowbrook Farms £800/550kg, James Neely £790/380kg, Dermot McLaughlin £760/460kg, Meadowbrook Farms £725/480kg, R McKean £720/440kg,£705/370kg, £675/350kg, Dermott McLaughlin £700/390kg, Meadowbrook Farms £670/460kg, £660/480kg, £650/470kg, £645/500kg, Thomas McCracken £670/450kg, £670/390kg and John Beattie £630/380kg.

HEIFERS: Kelly Farms £1,100/560kg, £1,085/590kg, £1,060/600kg, £1,050/660kg, £1,020/600kg, £960/570kg, £955/570kg, R Thompson £1,080/480kg, £1,060/460kg, R McKean £1,000/560kg, William Taylor £905/560kg, £900/550kg, Kelly Farms £875/530kg, R McKean £810/490kg, £790/450kg and Dermott McLaughlin £755/430kg.

FAT COWS: James Brown £1,185.80/980kg, Glenn Kilkey £1,032/800kg, £985.60/770kg, Kelly Farms £869.40/630kg, James Brown £865/740kg, Kelly Farms £759.70/710kg and S Cairns £609.60/480kg.

An excellent entry of sheep on Tuesday.

Fat lambs sell to £88.80/26kg on Tuesday.

Fat ewes £102.

FAT LAMBS: N O'Brien £88.8/26kg, Robert Quigley £88/23kg, Gillan McDaid £88/23kg, J roctor £88/23kg, Trevor Hamilton £87.80/24kg, C McCrudden £86.80/23kg, Bryan Jackson £86/24kg, Edward Logue £86/23kg, A and J Carmichael £85/23kg, Bryan Jackson £84.50/25kg, Harold Barbour £84.20/23kg, David Poston £84/24kg, Gillian Clarance £82.20/22kg, B Jackson £82/24kg, John Parke £79/22kg and Stanley McMurray £78/21kg.

FAT EWES: Robert Waugh £102, Gillian Clearance £97, R McCracken £92, Alastair Glenn £90, R Moore £87.50, C Moore £87, £86, A Spence £86, £84, Howard Lynn £83 and Mark Lyttle £80, £79.