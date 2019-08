Bullocks selling to £1,270 for 750kg at Lisahally Mart

A steady trade on Wednesday.

Bullocks sold to £1,270/750kg and heifers to £1,110/660kg.

BULLOCKS: John McHugh £1,270/750kg, £1,200/770kg, £1,170/590kg, Keith Cunningham £1,265/680kg, £1,170/630kg, Craig Stevenson £1,105/600kg, A McMurray £1,100/670kg, £1,080/630kg, Keith Cunningham £1,100/650kg, £1,050/590kg, Robert Blackburn £1,045/580kg, £1,000/550kg, £965/590kg, £870/500kg, Keith Cunningham £1,000/640kg, D and A McCrea £955/560kg, £875/510kg, £830/540kg, £830/550kg, £820/480kg, £820/560kg, £820/510kg, £805/500kg, £800/530kg, £800/530kg, William Christy £900/500kg, Harold Nutt £900/560kg, William Buchanan £845/480kg, R Killen £825/570kg, William Christy £810/470kg, £810/430kg and Harold Nutt £800/460kg.

HEIFERS: A McMurray £1,110/660kg, K Nesbitt £1,080/660kg, Harold Nutt £980/540kg, £975/530kg, J McAuley £905/490kg, John McHugh £900/560kg, R Killen £880/510kg, Staurt Parkhill £870/450kg, £840/500kg, £810/470kg, William Buchanan £805/440kg, S Moore £800/460kg, J McAuley £795/460kg, D Moore £785/450kg, R Killen £775/440kg, £755/520kg, £740/460kg, William Buhanan £760/490kg, £760/450kg,£735/410kg, £735/420kg, £710/390kg, D Moore £750/450kg, £745/480kg and R Killen £735/430kg.

Fat lambs reach £85 on Tuesday.

Another strong trade for store lambs selling to £71.50, fat ewes selling to £120 and breeding hoggets selling to £151.

FAT LAMBS: C Moore £85/26kg, £83/25kg, R & M Archiald £80/25kg,Brian Johnston £80/25kg, Reid Clarke £79.50/24kg, P and A Miller £79/26kg, Stuart Caskie £79/24kg, Hugh McGuinness £78.20/24kg, Thomas Rosborough £78/24kg, R McKean £77/23kg, A McLaughlin £76.50/23kg, William Knobs £76.50/22kg, Robert Waugh £76.50/23kg, Mark Rosborough £76.50/24kg, Austin Duncan £76.50/23kg, C Brown £75.80/22kg, Alwyn Fleming £75.50/23kg, Thomas Devine £75.50/23kg and Alan Hogg £73/21kg.

STORE LAMBS: Michael Murphy £71.50, M Moore £70.50, William Knobbs £70, Lee McElhinney £70, Pauline Lusby £69.50, Paul McGuinness £68.50, Michael O'Hara £68 and Michael Murray £66.50.

FAT EWES: S Lynch £120, £105, Michael OHara £88.50, Mark Rosborough £85, Michael Murphy £80, S McGilligan £79, Philip Donaghy £78.50, Alwyn Fleming £75.50, Peter O'Neill £74, Howard Fulton £72.50, L Todd £72, Stephen Johnston £71.50, Mark Rosborough £70.50 and A and B Douglas £70.

BREEDING HOGGETS: Philip McShane £151, M and F McNicholl £140, John McConnell £140, Loughlin Conn £138, Pascal O'Kane £138, Philip McShane £135, John Connell £135, £132, Kevin O'Kane £130, Robert Quigley £130, £130, Henry Colgan £130, John Connell £130, Clive Connell £128 and J Donnell £125.