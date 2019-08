Bullocks selling to £1,280 at Omagh Mart

Softer ground conditions resulted in a large entry in all sections, with prices remaining steady.

Bullocks: T McKenna, Beragh 410k, £985, S McCann, Altamuskin 430k, £920; 405k, £845, H Colton, Dromore 490k, £1,045, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 450k, £940; 430k, £900; 405k, £840, B Kelly, Gortin, 410k, £860; 340k, £770, L Ruddy, Strabane 465k, £960 and £950, S Kearney, Clanabogan 440k, £895, J R Lowry, Burndennett 480k, £965; 380k, £785, G McGirr, Trillick 530k, £1,040; 550k, £1,050, G P Kirk, Drumlea 590k, £1,130, M P Kelly, Fintona 680k, £1,280, D McKinney, Fintona 685k, £1,275, G McCullagh, Greencastle 570k, £1,095, G McCrossan, Leglands 385k, £790 and H McPhilemy, Newtownstewart 350k, £740.

Heifers: M O’Neill, Tirquin 530k, £1,075; 555k, £1,100, William O’Neill, Donemana 535k, £1,080; 450k, £930; 470k, £970, H McClure, Fivemiletown 525k, £1,045; 465k, £980; 455k, £935, K Cunningham, Killaloo 515k, £1,020, G Clarke, Sixmilecross 620k, £1,175; 640k, £1,200; 575k, £1,100, D McFarland, Beragh 420k, £900; 330k, £805, G P Kirk, Drumlea 495k, £1,000, D McAleer, Drumnakilly 425k, £850, L Ruddy, Strabane 480k, £955; 555k, £1,060 and S McCann, Altamuskin 395k, £820.

Fat cows: F Kearney, Drumquin 710k, £157, D Gillan, Garvagh 670k, £146, D McAleer, Fecarry 680k, £145, C Grainger, Trillick 770k, £145, W T Nethery, Drumquin 790k, £143; 740k, £140, K Coyle, Loughmacrory 730k, £142, V McFarland, Ballygawley 580k, £139, H Henry, Fintona 680k, £136, A McCullagh, Plumbridge 800k, £136, E Donaghy, Galbally 650k, £135; 580k, £129, C McLaughlin, Drumragh 760k, £132 and William Henderson, Trillick 650k, £127.

Friesian cows: K Coyle, Loughmacrory 790k, £123, R Nesbitt, Killen 510k, £120, T Donaghy, Artigarvan 590k, £115, M Mullan, Tattyreagh 510k, £110, S Porter, Kilclean 530k, £110; 680k, £106, M Donnelly, Drumquin 610k, £109, D Millar, Sion Mills 630k, £108 and N Hutchinson, Trillick 720k, £107.

Weanlings: T Martin, Urney £820 Charolais bull, T Johnson, Killadeas £840 and £770 Charolais heifers, D Gillespie, Seskinore £670 Saler bull, W J Johnston, Ederney £600 and £535 Limousin bulls, B McBride, Trillick £625 Simmental bull, R Tait, Newtownstewart £535 Simmental bull, T Donaghy, Artigarvan £455 Hereford bull and N Bradley, Mountfield £500 Charolais heifer.

Dropped calves: R Tait, Newtownstewart £465 Charolais bull, K McNamee, Newtownstewart £455 and £435 Limousin bulls, B McBride, Trillick £455 Charolais heifer, Nedd Farms, Derrylin £430 Charolais bull, A Crawford, Fintona £405 Limousin bull, McCormack Brothers, Mountjoy £390 Charolais heifer, D Fleming, Omagh £370 Aberdeen Angus bull, T Pollock, Castlederg £360 and £350 Hereford bulls, M McCullagh, Greencastle £330 Belgian Blue heifer, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £325 Aberdeen Angus heifer, W H Cummings, Castlederg £310 Aberdeen Angus bull, Des Millar, Sion Mills £305 Aberdeen Angus bull and A McGovern, Fivemiletown £300 Simmental bull.